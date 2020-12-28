Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 SA-made oxygen machines to EC hospitals
Gift of the Givers has been arranging the distribution of continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) to various parts of the country.
The oxygen machines were produced by Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), approved by health regulator SAHPRA and funded by the Solidarity Fund.
Gift of the Givers founder Dr. Imtiaz Sooliman says there are about 12,000 machines available to be distributed across South Africa.
The machines have already been tested by medical experts in Cape Town hospitals last week, Sooliman explains.
If used during early hospital admission, the CPAP machines can help decrease respiratory failure and the progression of the Covid-19 virus.
RELATED: Gift of the Givers completes 20-bed Covid-19 wing for Eastern Cape hospital
Sooliman says requests have been pouring in from hospitals overrun by patients requiring oxygen delivery.
The CPAP machines are operated mechanically and are dependant on reliable oxygen infrastructure at hospitals and clinics.
Every hospital that wants this machine has got to have an oxygen point.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Ambulances are also receiving the machines as oxygen can be delivered from oxygen cylinders whilst rushing patients to oxygen facilities, Sooliman adds.
RELATED: 'It's far worse than what it seems': Imtiaz Sooliman on EC Covid-19 crisis
900 of the machines are going to the Eastern Cape but there are 12,000 available to be used nationally as the demand arises.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
The Eastern Cape is really in trouble. They don't have enough facilities. They don't have enough machines.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
This machine was developed in South Africa.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
Over the weekend, they say we saved many lives with these machines.Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder - Gift of the Givers
