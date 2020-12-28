[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight
UPDATE: Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
WATCH LIVE at 8pm: President Ramaphosa addresses South Africa on Covid-19 regulations
South Africa has officially recorded more than one million cumulative cases of Covid-19, the Health Department revealed on Sunday.
Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Sunday to consider new restrictions to curb the spike of new Covid-19 cases.
He also chaired a virtual meeting of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) and met with Cabinet on Monday.
RELATED: Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA TO ADDRESS THE NATION ON DEVELOPMENTS IN SA’S COVID-19 RESPONSE— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 28, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 today, Monday 28 December 2020, on developments in relation to the country’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic.
