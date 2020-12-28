[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight





UPDATE: Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules

WATCH LIVE at 8pm: President Ramaphosa addresses South Africa on Covid-19 regulations

South Africa has officially recorded more than one million cumulative cases of Covid-19, the Health Department revealed on Sunday.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) on Sunday to consider new restrictions to curb the spike of new Covid-19 cases.

He also chaired a virtual meeting of the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) and met with Cabinet on Monday.

