Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
Ramaphosa told South Africans that drastic measures are needed to curb new Covid-19 infections which are "climbing at an alarming and unprecedented rate".
Tougher Covid-19 regulations were announced when he addressed South Africans on Monday night (28 December 2020).
We have simply let our guard down, and unfortunately, now we are paying the price.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Key regulations under adjusted Level 3 lockdown:
- All indoor and outdoor gatherings will be prohibited for 14 days, except for funerals and other limited exceptions as detailed in the regulations, such as restaurants, museums, gyms and casinos
- Funerals may not be attended by more than 50 people
- Every business must determine the maximum number of staff and customers permitted at any one time based on social-distancing guidelines and may not exceed that limit
- Nationwide curfew extended from 9pm until 6pm
- Every South African is legally compelled to wear a mask in a public place
- Those who fail to wear masks could face a fine or imprisonment
- No alcohol will be sold from retail outlets or for on-site consumption at restaurants and bars
- Distribution and transportation will be prohibited with exceptions that will be explained by the minister
- Night clubs and businesses engaged in the sale and transportation of liquor will not be allowed to operate
- Non-essential establishments (including shops, restaurants, bars and all cultural venues) must close at 8pm
- All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will be closed to the public with effect 29 December 2020
- National and provincial parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public.
New hotspots announced:
Ramaphpsa also announced that municipalities defined as hotspots will be be subject to additional restroctions.
Those living in the hotspot districts are strongly encouraged to minimise their travel within the district to essential travel so as to minimise contact with other people.President Cyril Ramaphosa
Travel to hotspot districts should be avoided if possible.President Cyril Ramaphosa
He declared the following 22 areas as new hotspots:
- Eastern Cape: Chris Hani District, Buffalo City, Amathole District, Alfred Nzo District and the OR Tambo District. (These are in addition to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District, which have already been declared hotspots).
- KwaZulu-Natal: eThekwini, Umgungundlovu District, Ugu District, Harry Gwala District, King Cetshwayo District, and Ilembe District.
- Western Cape: West Coast District, Overberg District, Winelands District, Cape Town, Central Karoo District are hotspots. (This is in addition to the Garden Route District).
- Gauteng: West Rand District, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.
- North West: Bojanala District
- Limpopo: Waterberg District and the Capricorn District
This is a developing story. More information to follow as various ministers brief the media.
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday 28 December 2020 at 8pm about the latest measures to curb the Covid-19 second wave.Read More
Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 SA-made oxygen machines to EC hospitals
Disaster relief agency Gift of the Givers will hand over 900 South African-made oxygen machines to hospitals across the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.Read More
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?
Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA).Read More
[WATCH] Covid-19 breach at CT bar: 'People are jolling up a storm in Camps Bay'
A Cape Town resident has posted a video online showing "a big fat jol" at the Beach House in Camps Bay on Sunday night.Read More
[WATCH] Patron asks for social distancing - restaurant owner goes ballistic
"My wife asked that we’d like to adhere to social distancing. He started ranting and raving; using profanities," said Arthur.Read More
WC Premier reprimands Health MEC after video of her letting loose on holiday
Premier Alan Winde says he has spoken with Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo after her boastful video while on holiday in Limpopo.Read More
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Monday afternoon.Read More
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya
"Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media.Read More
V&A Waterfront pulls the plug on NYE fireworks display, opting for beam of light
For 30 years the V&A Waterfront has ushered in the new year with extravagant fireworks, but this year the display will not take place.Read More
Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill
A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD).Read More
More from Politics
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC) on Monday afternoon.Read More
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt'
News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap.Read More
Revealed: R800M spent on state capture inquiry, Zondo to request extension
Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says most of the work has been completed, with 278 witnesses having taken the hot seat.Read More
Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case
Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack.Read More
Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest
The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury
The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.Read More
DA threatens court action over closure of Garden Route beaches
The DA has given the national government until 5pm on Wednesday to provide justification for the decision to close Garden Route beaches throughout the festive season.Read More
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker'
The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show.Read More
Step aside, now! – ANC integrity commission to Ace Magashule
“It could spell the end of Magashule’s career in the ANC,” says Tshidi Madia, a senior politics journalist at EWN.Read More