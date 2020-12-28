Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules





Ramaphosa told South Africans that drastic measures are needed to curb new Covid-19 infections which are "climbing at an alarming and unprecedented rate".

Tougher Covid-19 regulations were announced when he addressed South Africans on Monday night (28 December 2020).

We have simply let our guard down, and unfortunately, now we are paying the price. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Key regulations under adjusted Level 3 lockdown:

All indoor and outdoor gatherings will be prohibited for 14 days, except for funerals and other limited exceptions as detailed in the regulations, such as restaurants, museums, gyms and casinos

Funerals may not be attended by more than 50 people

Every business must determine the maximum number of staff and customers permitted at any one time based on social-distancing guidelines and may not exceed that limit

Nationwide curfew extended from 9pm until 6pm

Every South African is legally compelled to wear a mask in a public place

Those who fail to wear masks could face a fine or imprisonment

No alcohol will be sold from retail outlets or for on-site consumption at restaurants and bars

Distribution and transportation will be prohibited with exceptions that will be explained by the minister

Night clubs and businesses engaged in the sale and transportation of liquor will not be allowed to operate

Non-essential establishments (including shops, restaurants, bars and all cultural venues) must close at 8pm

All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will be closed to the public with effect 29 December 2020

National and provincial parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public.

New hotspots announced:

Ramaphpsa also announced that municipalities defined as hotspots will be be subject to additional restroctions.

Those living in the hotspot districts are strongly encouraged to minimise their travel within the district to essential travel so as to minimise contact with other people. President Cyril Ramaphosa

Travel to hotspot districts should be avoided if possible. President Cyril Ramaphosa

He declared the following 22 areas as new hotspots:

Eastern Cape: Chris Hani District, Buffalo City, Amathole District, Alfred Nzo District and the OR Tambo District. (These are in addition to Nelson Mandela Bay Metro and the Sarah Baartman District, which have already been declared hotspots).

KwaZulu-Natal: eThekwini, Umgungundlovu District, Ugu District, Harry Gwala District, King Cetshwayo District, and Ilembe District.

Western Cape: West Coast District, Overberg District, Winelands District, Cape Town, Central Karoo District are hotspots. (This is in addition to the Garden Route District).

Gauteng: West Rand District, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg.

North West: Bojanala District

Limpopo: Waterberg District and the Capricorn District

This is a developing story. More information to follow as various ministers brief the media.