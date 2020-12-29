Booze ban likely to fuel resentment among drinking population - Sapra
In his address to the nation on Monday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa cited the consumption of alcohol as one of the drivers for the spike in coronavirus infections in the country.
"The consumption of alcohol in restaurants, in nightclubs and taverns has contributed to risky behaviour like not wearing masks and not observing social distancing."
He also blamed alcohol consumption for putting additional pressure on health services saying, "with every relaxation of the restrictions on the sale of alcohol, the number of trauma cases reporting at our hospitals has increased."
For that reason, he said, as part of the 'adjusted' Level 3 restrictions, the sale of alcohol from retail outlets and onsite consumption would be banned until 15 January.
Night clubs and businesses engaged in the sale and transportation of liquor will also not be allowed to operate.
The Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance's (Sapra) Maurice Smithers Smith says the Saapa has always advised against a ban on alcohol, in part due to the unintended consequences of such a move.
We hadn't expected a ban, just as we didn't expect a ban in March.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
It may create a level of unhappiness and hostility from the drinking population.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
There is the problem that may arise of people trying to get access to alcohol through illicit means.Maurice Smithers, Director - Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Listen to the full conversation below:
