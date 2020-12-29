From 14k to 7.5k new daily cases in under a week - so why isn't that good news?
Sunday marked a grim milestone in the country's coronavirus journey with the announcement by the health minister that South Africa had surpassed one million Covid-19 infections since the first case was confirmed here on March 5.
On Monday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, confirming that South Africans were being put into an 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown in a bid to curb the soaring infection rate.
But, at this stage, the regulations are only being imposed until 15 January, so will that be enough to significantly curb the rate of infections?
Dr Ridhwaan Suliman is a senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research and says we must look closer at testing trends to get a realistic picture of the infection numbers in South Africa.
If we reporting just about 100 000 new cases in 9 days, fortunately, a large percentage of those will have mild symptoms and won't require hospitalisation.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Dr Suliman says it's important to look at the daily confirmed cases in relation to the number of tests being carried out.
What would be more useful to look at in conjunction with the number of daily cases is the percentage of tests that are being conducted and returning positive results.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
He says while recent figures show a drop in positive cases, (from over 14 000 daily new cases last Wednesday to just under 7 500 on Monday) its likely due to fewer tests being conducted over the festive period.
If we look at the test positivity rate over the past week, that has continued to increase.Dr Ridhwaan Suliman, Senior researcher - Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR)
Listen to the full conversation below:
