WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK?





WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from 1 January 2021.

iPhone 4s and those running anything older than iOS 9 and Android devices with operating systems older than 4.0.3 (e.g. Samsung Galaxy S2) will, for many users, become useless come Friday.

WhatsApp has more than two billion users.

John Maytham asked tech journalist Brendon Petersen how to check if your phone will be able to run WhatsApp in the new year, and how to ensure it remains compatible, if possible.

How to check which version of iOS an iPhone is running (and how to update it to the latest useable version)

Look for the “settings” icon and tap it

Tap on “general” (it is the first option)

Look for the “software update” option

How to check which version of Android a phone is running (and how to update it to the latest useable version)

Go to “settings” (gear icon)

Scroll to “software update” (it is usually the third or fourth option from the bottom)

These are phones that are about a decade old. Those devices are not going to work… Brendon Petersen, technology journalist

I don’t think we ever would’ve thought we’d pay R20 000 or more for a phone, yet that’s what we’re doing… Brendon Petersen, technology journalist

iPhone users are hanging on to their devices for far longer. Brendon Petersen, technology journalist

