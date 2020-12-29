Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:10
Adjusted local level three regulations announced
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ian Sanne
Ian Sanne - CEO at Right To Care
Today at 12:15
Masks and gatherings? Why don't South Africans listen. Because we've failed each others trust.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
HCW recalled from leave - what about burnout? HPCSA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kgosi Letlape
Dr Kgosi Letlape - President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Dr Neo Pule - counselling psychologist at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Today at 12:27
Are oxygen manufacturers keeping up with demand?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Forbes - Director at Limitless Health
Today at 12:37
Zuma heads to constitutional court to prevent testifying at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 12:40
Coronatimes: Reviving humanity: Africa’s lessons for post-Covid education
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Takako Mino - lecturer in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Ashesi University
Today at 12:45
SA Social media in 2020 mirrors a polarised world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kyle Findlay
Kyle F - writer at Superlinear (blog)
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Kenneth Alexander
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kenneth Alexander
Today at 13:33
Travel - SA family travel the world on a yacht
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claudia Jennings
Andrew Jennings
Today at 14:07
Small business focus: 'Township Patterns'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nokuthula Bonga
Today at 14:20
Reflections of 2020 with Wildlife photographer Chris Fallows
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Fallows, Photographer
Today at 14:40
Goals with Soul
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yumna Aysen
Today at 14:50
Music with Mi Casa (J'Something)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 15:40
Uganda elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Culton Scovia Nakamya
Today at 17:45
Last day of first Test SA vs Sri Lanka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Latest Local
[WATCH] Tavern owner arrested after video of maskless bash during Level 3 speech Police arrested the owner of a tavern in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Monday night where maskless patrons were carelessly grooving while... 29 December 2020 11:20 AM
Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening. 29 December 2020 10:11 AM
From 14k to 7.5k new daily cases in under a week - so why isn't that good news? The CSIR's Ridhwaan Suliman says despite the large drop in positive daily cases the country isn't close to being out of the woods. 29 December 2020 9:05 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
Crime Intel battle heading to court 'could bring operations to a complete halt' News24 investigative journalist Jeff Wicks says the latest twist in the Crime Intelligence unit saga could create leadership gap. 24 December 2020 9:22 AM
View all Politics
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world "We're all between 40 and 60 years old. We're not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson. 29 December 2020 10:18 AM
Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020. 29 December 2020 9:56 AM
WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK? Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help. 29 December 2020 8:47 AM
View all Business
Calls for central rollout plan after Discovery sets aside cash for Covid vaccine Discovery Health has allocated funding for its members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, while a local rights group is demanding a plan... 28 December 2020 2:22 PM
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January? Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA). 28 December 2020 1:43 PM
V&A Waterfront pulls the plug on NYE fireworks display, opting for beam of light For 30 years the V&A Waterfront has ushered in the new year with extravagant fireworks, but this year the display will not take pl... 28 December 2020 9:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
Latest: What we know so far about SA's new Covid-19 variant Two new variants of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 have been identified in South Africa and in the United Kingdom. 21 December 2020 9:33 AM
View all World
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January? Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA). 28 December 2020 1:43 PM
Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD). 28 December 2020 9:05 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA

29 December 2020 9:56 AM
by Qama Qukula
Petrol
Automobile Association
Fuel price increases
AA
fuel price hike
Layton Beard

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard tells CapeTalk that a petrol price increase is a very real possibility in the new year.

Current data predicts that diesel and illuminating paraffin will each increase by 54 cents a litre.

Petrol is expected to increase by 41 cents a litre.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month. This means that the fuel price will likely rise on 6 January 2021.

Based on recent figures [from the Central Energy Fund] we are in for quite substantial increases based on our assesment.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

So at the moment, we are looking around about a 38 to 41 cent in petrol and around about a 54 cent increase to diesel across the board and 54 cents increase as well to illuminating paraffin.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

These increases appear to be real and I think it's not great news for consumers going into 2021.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Listen to Layton Beard in conversation with Koketso Sachane:


Businessman working remotely on beach 123rfbusiness 123rf

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK?

29 December 2020 8:47 AM

Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help.

Discovery Group headquarters Sandton

Calls for central rollout plan after Discovery sets aside cash for Covid vaccine

28 December 2020 2:22 PM

Discovery Health has allocated funding for its members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, while a local rights group is demanding a plan for equitable access.

beach-house-videopng

[WATCH] Covid-19 breach at CT bar: 'People are jolling up a storm in Camps Bay'

28 December 2020 12:52 PM

A Cape Town resident has posted a video online showing "a big fat jol" at the Beach House in Camps Bay on Sunday night.

truck-driver-road-logistics-long-distance-cargo-steering-wheel-highway-123rf

Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border

26 December 2020 12:39 PM

At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days.

Picture: unsplash.com

Absa creates a better client experience with API integration

24 December 2020 12:47 PM

Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience.

Online shopping 123rf

Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology

24 December 2020 8:48 AM

Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.

123rf A pile of two hundred rand notes, South African currency money

Stop stalling on Covid payouts Fedhasa tells insurance firms

22 December 2020 3:08 PM

Last week the High court ruled that Santam should pay its client's business interruption claims.

850071b2-5ce4-4929-b2d7-8062a33ec37a.jpg

Cele forced to admit film shoot shutdown 'unlawful', CoCT withdraws court case

19 December 2020 12:22 PM

Police Minister Bheki Cele stopped a permitted film shoot in Camps Bay during a beach inspection. He's now had to backtrack.

saa-planejpg

Unions want Ramaphosa to intervene in SAA salary dispute, say DPE is dishonest

18 December 2020 3:00 PM

The department is coercing employees into a salary deal that forces them to make huge sacrifices says Cabin Crew Association.

Businessman working remotely on beach 123rfbusiness 123rf

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK?

29 December 2020 8:47 AM

Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help.

Discovery Group headquarters Sandton

Calls for central rollout plan after Discovery sets aside cash for Covid vaccine

28 December 2020 2:22 PM

Discovery Health has allocated funding for its members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, while a local rights group is demanding a plan for equitable access.

Students at school masks protection coronavirus covid-19 education 123rf

Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?

28 December 2020 1:43 PM

Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA).

fireworks display lights NYE Guy Fawkes Diwali 123rf

V&A Waterfront pulls the plug on NYE fireworks display, opting for beam of light

28 December 2020 9:53 AM

For 30 years the V&A Waterfront has ushered in the new year with extravagant fireworks, but this year the display will not take place.

Crossword puzzle in a newspaper 123rf

Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords

24 December 2020 10:10 AM

Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.

Online shopping 123rf

Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology

24 December 2020 8:48 AM

Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.

five-farm-animals-in-turkish-citypng

[WATCH] Gang of runaway farm animals 'terrorises' Turkish city

20 December 2020 4:27 PM

'We have been taken hostage by one sheep, one goat and three lambs!' lamented the Nevsehir Municipality in Turkey.

candice-manuel-with-2020-wow-awardjpg

Embrace Your Curves' Candice Manuel: I'm living proof that size doesn't matter

20 December 2020 3:42 PM

The plus-size model and motivational speaker on her journey to self-acceptance and promoting body positivity.

Christmas dinner festive season holidays family friends 123rflifestyle 123rf

Struggling with an eating disorder? How to cope with festive focus on food

19 December 2020 3:42 PM

'My disease does not take holidays!' Sara-Jayne King chats to a recovering addict and an eating disorders specialist.

