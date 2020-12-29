Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA





AA spokesperson Layton Beard tells CapeTalk that a petrol price increase is a very real possibility in the new year.

Current data predicts that diesel and illuminating paraffin will each increase by 54 cents a litre.

Petrol is expected to increase by 41 cents a litre.

Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month. This means that the fuel price will likely rise on 6 January 2021.

Based on recent figures [from the Central Energy Fund] we are in for quite substantial increases based on our assesment. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

So at the moment, we are looking around about a 38 to 41 cent in petrol and around about a 54 cent increase to diesel across the board and 54 cents increase as well to illuminating paraffin. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

These increases appear to be real and I think it's not great news for consumers going into 2021. Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

