Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA
AA spokesperson Layton Beard tells CapeTalk that a petrol price increase is a very real possibility in the new year.
Current data predicts that diesel and illuminating paraffin will each increase by 54 cents a litre.
Petrol is expected to increase by 41 cents a litre.
Fuel prices are adjusted on the first Wednesday of every month. This means that the fuel price will likely rise on 6 January 2021.
Based on recent figures [from the Central Energy Fund] we are in for quite substantial increases based on our assesment.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
So at the moment, we are looking around about a 38 to 41 cent in petrol and around about a 54 cent increase to diesel across the board and 54 cents increase as well to illuminating paraffin.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
These increases appear to be real and I think it's not great news for consumers going into 2021.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen to Layton Beard in conversation with Koketso Sachane:
