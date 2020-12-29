Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry





The already beleaguered restaurant industry was dealt a further blow on Monday night as the president announced the return to an 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown in a bid to relieve pressure on the strained health services.

The regulations mean restaurants and bars must close their doors by 8pm.

Additionally, the sale of alcohol is prohibited and each venue must determine the maximum number of staff and customers permitted at any one time based on social-distancing guidelines and not exceed that.

Wendy Alberts of the Restaurant Association of South Africa says it's a real blow to the industry.

It's an absolutely devastating blow for us and certainly not the news we were hoping to hear. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa

We're in the peak of the summer season, we only come to life for our dinners, especially in Cape Town, the sun only sets there at 8:30. In other areas, the trend is to go and eat out at 9-0-clock. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa

We should have been consulted in a far more proactive way. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa

Alberts says a lack of foresight by government is now hitting the industry unnecessarily hard and could have been prevented.

We should have structures in place to control the uncontrolled spaces, the crowds that have caused the mass superspreaders. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa

We all know what happens to South Africa over the festive season...we should have taken sight of this long before the 11th December. Wendy Alberts, CEO - Restaurant Association Of South Africa

How will the restaurant industry cope under the Level 3 lockdown rules? Click below to listen to the full podcast: