Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world





If you’re working remotely, what does it matter where you are?

You could be sitting, laptop in hand, on a beach in Thailand, for example.

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed bestselling author and mentor Kate Emmerson about her new book, "10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere".

At the office, working hard. (© Chonlachai Panprommas/123rf.com)

The description on Takealot:

Do you wish you had the courage to follow your dream, to quench your wanderlust?

To downsize, pack light and explore the world while still working?

Do you honestly think others are able to do it because they’re younger, richer, are single and have fewer responsibilities, with no kids to tag along?

Wrong.

That’s simply not true.

This book will show you that it’s possible no matter what your age!

Do you really want to play it safe just because you’re no longer in your twenties, waiting on tables as you backpack around the world?

You’re a successful business owner, leader or employee who believes there has to be more, right?

More freedom, flexibility, passion, and travel.

It’s not that you want to run away – just that your heart knows it’s time to fulfil your dreams and live larger!

No matter what’s happening in the world, you can grab a #LocationFree life by the feisty horns.

Here you will learn about the ups and downs, the pros, and cons, what to do and what to avoid at all costs.

Of course, no matter what Instagram tells us, it’s not all glamour and gloss, and if you’re longing to listen to your heart, pack up your life and take the plunge, you need an insider’s view.

This book is packed with honest insight and tips from Kate and other Global Nomads living their own version of this lifestyle.

This book offers you a no-nonsense guide to:

Cultivating the mindset for living #LocationFree

What’s amazing versus what sucks

Cracking the code, both emotionally and spiritually

Travelling, packing and wardrobe

Navigating relationships and remaining true to your heart

Levelling up and living like a local – fast!

Running a successful global business while on the road

Understanding the LAY Principle of looking after yourself

How to stay sane with routine, ritual, and rhythm

Resources and hacks to keep life flowing

I’ve been living this way for the last five years… Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

This weird and wonderful year has shown us that it’s possible to work remotely… Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking… The glamour of travel; it’s exhilarating! Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

Listen to the interview in the audio below.