Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world
If you’re working remotely, what does it matter where you are?
You could be sitting, laptop in hand, on a beach in Thailand, for example.
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed bestselling author and mentor Kate Emmerson about her new book, "10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere".
Popular business book reviews:
-
-
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
-
How to get a nice, fat tax refund from Sars (a guide for business owners)
Do you wish you had the courage to follow your dream, to quench your wanderlust?
To downsize, pack light and explore the world while still working?
Do you honestly think others are able to do it because they’re younger, richer, are single and have fewer responsibilities, with no kids to tag along?
Wrong.
That’s simply not true.
This book will show you that it’s possible no matter what your age!
Do you really want to play it safe just because you’re no longer in your twenties, waiting on tables as you backpack around the world?
You’re a successful business owner, leader or employee who believes there has to be more, right?
More freedom, flexibility, passion, and travel.
It’s not that you want to run away – just that your heart knows it’s time to fulfil your dreams and live larger!
No matter what’s happening in the world, you can grab a #LocationFree life by the feisty horns.
Here you will learn about the ups and downs, the pros, and cons, what to do and what to avoid at all costs.
Of course, no matter what Instagram tells us, it’s not all glamour and gloss, and if you’re longing to listen to your heart, pack up your life and take the plunge, you need an insider’s view.
This book is packed with honest insight and tips from Kate and other Global Nomads living their own version of this lifestyle.
This book offers you a no-nonsense guide to:
-
Cultivating the mindset for living #LocationFree
-
What’s amazing versus what sucks
-
Cracking the code, both emotionally and spiritually
-
Travelling, packing and wardrobe
-
Navigating relationships and remaining true to your heart
-
Levelling up and living like a local – fast!
-
Running a successful global business while on the road
-
Understanding the LAY Principle of looking after yourself
-
How to stay sane with routine, ritual, and rhythm
-
Resources and hacks to keep life flowing
I’ve been living this way for the last five years…Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere
This weird and wonderful year has shown us that it’s possible to work remotely…Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere
We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking… The glamour of travel; it’s exhilarating!Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Business Books
50 people who royally 'stuffed' up our fine, glorious land - Alexander Parker
From Jan van Riebeeck to Thabo Mbeki, from Sepp Blatter to minibus taxi drivers… these people stuffed up beautiful South Africa.Read More
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits".Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Promised Land: Exploring SA’s Land Conflict' by Karl Kemp
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kemp about his new book about South Africa’s failing land reform.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More
VBS Mutual Bank: 'Floyd Shivambu faces real prospect of being arrested'
Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane investigative journalist Dewald van Rensburg about his new book, "VBS: A Dream Defrauded".Read More
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)
Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
How to gain a sense of purpose and spark 'outrageous achievement'
"When your thoughts are centred around the meaning of your life, you unleash immeasurable power,” says author Richard Wright.Read More
'Big Tech' is in a mad race to bring lab-grown meat to the masses
Can we transcend the slaughter? Chase Purdy on his book "Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food".Read More
'Unfair Game' lays bare South Africa’s cruel ‘canned lion’ industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Ashcroft about his book, a painful read about the miserable fate of SA's captive-bred lions.Read More