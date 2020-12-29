Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

Streaming issues? Report here
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 12:10
Adjusted local level three regulations announced
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Ian Sanne
Ian Sanne - CEO at Right To Care
Today at 12:15
Masks and gatherings? Why don't South Africans listen. Because we've failed each others trust.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Cathy Powell - Associate Professor in Public Law at University of Cape Town
Today at 12:23
HCW recalled from leave - what about burnout? HPCSA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Kgosi Letlape
Dr Kgosi Letlape - President at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Dr Neo Pule - counselling psychologist at Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Today at 12:27
Are oxygen manufacturers keeping up with demand?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Neil Forbes - Director at Limitless Health
Today at 12:37
Zuma heads to constitutional court to prevent testifying at Zondo
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 12:40
Coronatimes: Reviving humanity: Africa’s lessons for post-Covid education
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Takako Mino - lecturer in the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences at Ashesi University
Today at 12:45
SA Social media in 2020 mirrors a polarised world
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kyle Findlay
Kyle F - writer at Superlinear (blog)
Today at 12:52
Africa Report: JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Kenneth Alexander
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kenneth Alexander
Today at 13:33
Travel - SA family travel the world on a yacht
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Claudia Jennings
Andrew Jennings
Today at 14:07
Small business focus: 'Township Patterns'
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nokuthula Bonga
Today at 14:20
Reflections of 2020 with Wildlife photographer Chris Fallows
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris Fallows, Photographer
Today at 14:40
Goals with Soul
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Yumna Aysen
Today at 14:50
Music with Mi Casa (J'Something)
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
J-Something J-Something - Frontman at MiCasa
Today at 15:40
Uganda elections
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Culton Scovia Nakamya
Today at 17:45
Last day of first Test SA vs Sri Lanka
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Manthorp
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Kieno Kammies Show
book review
business book
business book review
remote working
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
working from home
Jeremy van Wyk
home office
Kate Emmerson
10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree
10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

If you’re working remotely, what does it matter where you are?

You could be sitting, laptop in hand, on a beach in Thailand, for example.

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed bestselling author and mentor Kate Emmerson about her new book, "10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere".

At the office, working hard. (© Chonlachai Panprommas/123rf.com)

Popular business book reviews:

The description on Takealot:

Do you wish you had the courage to follow your dream, to quench your wanderlust?

To downsize, pack light and explore the world while still working?

Do you honestly think others are able to do it because they’re younger, richer, are single and have fewer responsibilities, with no kids to tag along?

Wrong.

That’s simply not true.

This book will show you that it’s possible no matter what your age!

Do you really want to play it safe just because you’re no longer in your twenties, waiting on tables as you backpack around the world?

You’re a successful business owner, leader or employee who believes there has to be more, right?

More freedom, flexibility, passion, and travel.

It’s not that you want to run away – just that your heart knows it’s time to fulfil your dreams and live larger!

No matter what’s happening in the world, you can grab a #LocationFree life by the feisty horns.

Here you will learn about the ups and downs, the pros, and cons, what to do and what to avoid at all costs.

Of course, no matter what Instagram tells us, it’s not all glamour and gloss, and if you’re longing to listen to your heart, pack up your life and take the plunge, you need an insider’s view.

This book is packed with honest insight and tips from Kate and other Global Nomads living their own version of this lifestyle.

This book offers you a no-nonsense guide to:

  • Cultivating the mindset for living #LocationFree

  • What’s amazing versus what sucks

  • Cracking the code, both emotionally and spiritually

  • Travelling, packing and wardrobe

  • Navigating relationships and remaining true to your heart

  • Levelling up and living like a local – fast!

  • Running a successful global business while on the road

  • Understanding the LAY Principle of looking after yourself

  • How to stay sane with routine, ritual, and rhythm

  • Resources and hacks to keep life flowing

I’ve been living this way for the last five years…

Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

This weird and wonderful year has shown us that it’s possible to work remotely…

Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking… The glamour of travel; it’s exhilarating!

Kate Emmerson, author - 10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


29 December 2020 10:18 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Kieno Kammies Show
book review
business book
business book review
remote working
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
working from home
Jeremy van Wyk
home office
Kate Emmerson
10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree
10 Lessons for Working and Living #LocationFree: An insider’s guide to living and working anywhere and everywhere

