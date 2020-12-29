[WATCH] Tavern owner arrested after video of maskless bash during Level 3 speech
Gauteng's Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela ordered an urgent investigation into a video clip that was circulating on social media last night.
In the video, a large crowd of people can be seen drinking and dancing while disregarding Covid-19 safety rules.
In the same video clip, President Cyril Ramaphosa's televised address announcing the move to an adjusted Level 3 is playing on a big screen in the background while patrons party.
RELATED: Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
Commissioner Mawela issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that the owner of the establishment had been arrested.
"In Mamelodi, police in the evening [Monday 28 December 2020] dispersed patrons at a tavern and arrested the owner for contravention of the Disaster Management Act", the statement reads.
"This arrest comes after the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mawela ordered an urgent investigation into a video clip that was circulating on social media, depicting a large crowd drinking and dancing with no regard for any of the COVID-19 health protocols.
"Ironically on the same video clip, the President’s Address announcing the move to an adjusted Level 3 from Level 1 of the Lockdown, is playing on a big screen in the background."
RELATED: WATCH: Covid-19 breach at CT bar: 'People are jolling up a storm in Camps Bay'
On Monday night, police in Alexandra also arrested the owner of a popular hang-out spot for operating and selling liquor after the regulated curfew. The place was packed with no regard or measures in place for Covid-19 health protocols.
Meanwhile, in Orlando East, police dispersed a gathering of over 300 people after a tip-off from a community member. The owner was issued with a warning, the place was shut down and the crowd dispersed.
Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry
The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening.Read More
From 14k to 7.5k new daily cases in under a week - so why isn't that good news?
The CSIR's Ridhwaan Suliman says despite the large drop in positive daily cases the country isn't close to being out of the woods.Read More
Booze ban likely to fuel resentment among drinking population - Sapra
Under 'adjusted' Level 3 restrictions announced on Monday, alcohol sales from retail outlets and onsite consumption are banned.Read More
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 January 2021.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africans at 8pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation on Monday 28 December 2020 at 8pm about the latest measures to curb the Covid-19 second wave.Read More
Gift of the Givers to deliver 900 SA-made oxygen machines to EC hospitals
Disaster relief agency Gift of the Givers will hand over 900 South African-made oxygen machines to hospitals across the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.Read More
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?
Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA).Read More
[WATCH] Covid-19 breach at CT bar: 'People are jolling up a storm in Camps Bay'
A Cape Town resident has posted a video online showing "a big fat jol" at the Beach House in Camps Bay on Sunday night.Read More
[WATCH] Patron asks for social distancing - restaurant owner goes ballistic
"My wife asked that we’d like to adhere to social distancing. He started ranting and raving; using profanities," said Arthur.Read More
WC Premier reprimands Health MEC after video of her letting loose on holiday
Premier Alan Winde says he has spoken with Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo after her boastful video while on holiday in Limpopo.Read More