[WATCH] Tavern owner arrested after video of maskless bash during Level 3 speech





Gauteng's Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Elias Mawela ordered an urgent investigation into a video clip that was circulating on social media last night.

In the video, a large crowd of people can be seen drinking and dancing while disregarding Covid-19 safety rules.

In the same video clip, President Cyril Ramaphosa's televised address announcing the move to an adjusted Level 3 is playing on a big screen in the background while patrons party.

Commissioner Mawela issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that the owner of the establishment had been arrested.

"In Mamelodi, police in the evening [Monday 28 December 2020] dispersed patrons at a tavern and arrested the owner for contravention of the Disaster Management Act", the statement reads.

"This arrest comes after the Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Mawela ordered an urgent investigation into a video clip that was circulating on social media, depicting a large crowd drinking and dancing with no regard for any of the COVID-19 health protocols.

"Ironically on the same video clip, the President’s Address announcing the move to an adjusted Level 3 from Level 1 of the Lockdown, is playing on a big screen in the background."

On Monday night, police in Alexandra also arrested the owner of a popular hang-out spot for operating and selling liquor after the regulated curfew. The place was packed with no regard or measures in place for Covid-19 health protocols.

Meanwhile, in Orlando East, police dispersed a gathering of over 300 people after a tip-off from a community member. The owner was issued with a warning, the place was shut down and the crowd dispersed.