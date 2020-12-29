Winde: Backing Level 3 was last resort, restrictions must be reviewed in 14 days





Premier Winde told CapeTalk yesterday that he was in support of tighter Covid-19 restrictions before he met with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC).

On Monday night, President Cyril announced that South Africa will be placed under a revised Level 3 lockdown until mid-January 2021.

The latest Level 3 restrictions include a total ban on alcohol, a ban on social gatherings, and an extended curfew from 9pm until 6pm.

The Cape Town metro was also declared a hotspot area, and thus all beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks, and public swimming pools in the city are closed to the public.

The Western Cape Government’s support for additional restrictions was a last resort, as our public and private health system faces extreme pressure, experiencing rapidly growing hospitalisations and driven by a new, more transmissible Covid-19 variant. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Premier Winde says the Western Cape government welcomes the temporary introduction of additional restrictions on alcohol consumption and the gathering of people in the province.

However, provincial officials remain opposed to the closure of outdoor spaces such as beaches and parks.

"This goes against scientific advice that well-ventilated and outdoor spaces are safer", Winde says in a statement.

The premier has stressed that all restrictions introduced should be reconsidered after 14 days and be removed in places where they are no longer required.

They [restrictions] should not be in place for a day longer than they are needed to save our healthcare system and they need to be analysed against their results. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

These restrictions must be temporary and removed as quickly as possible. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

If we all work together over the next 14 days, by changing our behaviour and staying safe, we can have most of these restrictions removed sooner. This should be everyone’s priority. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

At the same time, provincial health authorities plan to add 744 additional beds into the strained hospital system.

Despite this additional capacity, Winde says the Western Cape's healthcare system is still under extreme pressure due to overstretched healthcare workers on the frontline.

