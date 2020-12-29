Winde: Backing Level 3 was last resort, restrictions must be reviewed in 14 days
Premier Winde told CapeTalk yesterday that he was in support of tighter Covid-19 restrictions before he met with the President's Coordinating Council (PCC).
On Monday night, President Cyril announced that South Africa will be placed under a revised Level 3 lockdown until mid-January 2021.
The latest Level 3 restrictions include a total ban on alcohol, a ban on social gatherings, and an extended curfew from 9pm until 6pm.
The Cape Town metro was also declared a hotspot area, and thus all beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks, and public swimming pools in the city are closed to the public.
RELATED: Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers
The Western Cape Government’s support for additional restrictions was a last resort, as our public and private health system faces extreme pressure, experiencing rapidly growing hospitalisations and driven by a new, more transmissible Covid-19 variant.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
Premier Winde says the Western Cape government welcomes the temporary introduction of additional restrictions on alcohol consumption and the gathering of people in the province.
However, provincial officials remain opposed to the closure of outdoor spaces such as beaches and parks.
"This goes against scientific advice that well-ventilated and outdoor spaces are safer", Winde says in a statement.
The premier has stressed that all restrictions introduced should be reconsidered after 14 days and be removed in places where they are no longer required.
They [restrictions] should not be in place for a day longer than they are needed to save our healthcare system and they need to be analysed against their results.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
These restrictions must be temporary and removed as quickly as possible.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
If we all work together over the next 14 days, by changing our behaviour and staying safe, we can have most of these restrictions removed sooner. This should be everyone’s priority.Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier
RELATED: Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules
At the same time, provincial health authorities plan to add 744 additional beds into the strained hospital system.
Despite this additional capacity, Winde says the Western Cape's healthcare system is still under extreme pressure due to overstretched healthcare workers on the frontline.
Read Premier Alan Winde's full statement in response to the address by President Cyril Ramaphosa here.
More from Local
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions
Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the last nine months.Read More
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs
Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm
Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits'
Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great SexRead More
SA's healthcare heroes : How much more can they take?
Counseling psychologist Dr Neo Pule says frontline workers are exhausted and their mental health is suffering.Read More
These are permitted activities along Table Mountain National Park under Level 3
SANParks has moved to clarify that national parks remain open under the adjusted Level 3 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt
"Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac).Read More
[WATCH] Tavern owner arrested after video of maskless bash during Level 3 speech
Police arrested the owner of a tavern in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Monday night where maskless patrons were carelessly grooving while President Ramaphosa delivered his address.Read More
Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry
The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening.Read More