These are permitted activities along Table Mountain National Park under Level 3





President Ramaphosa announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown until mid-January 2021.

He also announced the Cape Town metro was declared an official Covid-19 hotspot area.

Under the new regulations, all beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks and public swimming pools in hotspot areas will be closed to the public with effect from Tuesday 29 December 2020.

However, national and provincial parks and other parks where access control measures and entry limitations are already in place may remain open to the public.

South African National Parks (SANParks) issued a statement on Tuesday confirming that national parks will remain open to the public under strict rules.

SANParks CEO Xola Mfeke says all day and overnight visitors at parks are still welcome under Level 3.

While overnight reservations remain unaffected by the new rules, the opening and closing times of park gates may be subject to change due to the curfew changes.

Specific rules for Table Mountain National Park:

These are the rules applicable at Table Mountain National Park

Hiking trails and cycling is permitted

All hiking and cycling trails, including the iconic Lions Head, remains open to all users. Please ensure that you have the relevant permits when carrying out activities such as dog walking, cycling etc.

Picnic and braai sites subject to quotas

All picnic sites are subject to strict capacity restrictions and Covid-19 protocols.

The Newlands picnic and braai site and the Tokai picnic and braai site remain open.

However, the Oudekraal picnic and braai site is closed and the Silvermine picnic area is closed. In addition, no swimming is permitted within the dam area as per amended regulations.

Boulders Beach closed

Boulders Penguin Colony Beach area has been closed. The boardwalk and information centre remains open. Subject to capacity restrictions.

Covid-19 screening applicable

A Covid-19 health-related questionnaire to be completed upon arrival at the gates, as well as mandatory temperature screenings will be done by our staff.

