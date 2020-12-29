Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt





The Constitutional Court on Tuesday became a battleground in the fight to get former president Jacob Zuma to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Justice Zondo submitted the urgent court application when, last month, Zuma walked out of the Commission without permission while still under summons when his bid to have Zondo recuse himself failed.

It was, according to Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), “an orchestrated manoeuvre aimed at showing the middle finger to the Deputy Chief Justice, the Zondo Commission of Inquiry and the people of South Africa.”

The Commission has also applied to have Zuma’s leaving the hearing without permission to be declared unlawful and in breach of the Commissions Act.

Casac has applied to be a friend of the court in the case, in favour of the Commission’s position.

Thirty-five witnesses have so far implicated Zuma in testimony at the Zondo Commission.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Naidoo.

Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent… They should not enjoy the privilege against self-incrimination… Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

They will be seeking a three-month extension to June… There’s a plan in place to stick to the deadline… Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Justice Zondo says matters that are incomplete will be referred to other agencies to pursue… Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

The end of the Commission of Inquiry does not mean entities won’t be held accountable by other investigation bodies be it the Hawks, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Financial Intelligence Centre and the like. The quest for accountability is going to be an ongoing one. Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

