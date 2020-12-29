SA's healthcare heroes : How much more can they take?





As the Netcare hospital group on Monday recalled its frontline health workers from leave, CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit asks 'what about burnout?'

Healthcare workers have been under mounting pressure since the second wave of coronavirus infections.

Last week Cape Town community health doctor Andrea Mendelsohn penned a moving open letter to Cape Town residents pleading with them to help support health workers at the coalface of the coronavirus pandemic.

Counselling psychologist Dr Neo Pule from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says frontline workers are exhausted.

We are in a prolonged, unusual crisis situation and that is a formula for fatigue. Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

What has come to my doorstep professionally speaking has been a lot of grief counseling. Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

For a long time as a society we've put mental health at the bottom of the chain, but this pandemic is saying to us we can't be applying solutions we are used to. Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)

