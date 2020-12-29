SA's healthcare heroes : How much more can they take?
As the Netcare hospital group on Monday recalled its frontline health workers from leave, CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit asks 'what about burnout?'
Healthcare workers have been under mounting pressure since the second wave of coronavirus infections.
Last week Cape Town community health doctor Andrea Mendelsohn penned a moving open letter to Cape Town residents pleading with them to help support health workers at the coalface of the coronavirus pandemic.
Counselling psychologist Dr Neo Pule from the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) says frontline workers are exhausted.
We are in a prolonged, unusual crisis situation and that is a formula for fatigue.Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
What has come to my doorstep professionally speaking has been a lot of grief counseling.Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
For a long time as a society we've put mental health at the bottom of the chain, but this pandemic is saying to us we can't be applying solutions we are used to.Dr Neo Pule, Counselling psychologist - Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA)
Listen to the full conversation below:
More from Local
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions
Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the last nine months.Read More
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs
Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm
Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits'
Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great SexRead More
These are permitted activities along Table Mountain National Park under Level 3
SANParks has moved to clarify that national parks remain open under the adjusted Level 3 regulations announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt
"Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac).Read More
Winde: Backing Level 3 was last resort, restrictions must be reviewed in 14 days
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape government’s support for additional restrictions was a last resort to save lives.Read More
[WATCH] Tavern owner arrested after video of maskless bash during Level 3 speech
Police arrested the owner of a tavern in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Monday night where maskless patrons were carelessly grooving while President Ramaphosa delivered his address.Read More
Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry
The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening.Read More