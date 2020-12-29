'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits'





In her book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex author Tiffany Mugo makes the bold promise that 'every one of us can have great sex'.

It's the ultimate tool, she says, to help elevate your sex life.

Not only will it answer your burning questions but it also busts some commonly held sex myths.

Mugo joined CapeTalk's Amy MacIver recently and spoke about lack of conversation being the biggest hindrance to great sex.

People hate, hate, HATE talking about sex! Tiffany Mugo, Author - Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex

What ends up happening is you have a dumpster file of sexual relationships because to you don't ask for what you want, you don't say when something's bad. Tiffany Mugo, Author - Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex

I blame media and porn for the thousands of times I faked [orgasm] back in the day. Tiffany Mugo, Author - Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex

Sometimes sex can be awkward and messy and funny and no-one talks about those bits. Tiffany Mugo, Author - Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex

