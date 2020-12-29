Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers'





“Perineum sunning” is the latest “wellness” trend to hit our sunny shores.

It’s far more batsh_t crazy than it sounds if you don’t know the meaning of “perineum”.

The perineum is the area between a woman’s vulva - or a man’s scrotum – and the anus.

And “sunning” it involves, well, “positioning” your nether region so your perineum is exposed to direct sunlight.

Taoism – an ancient Chinese philosophy – places much importance on the perineum, but says nothing about tanning it, contrary to claims by contemporary wellness influencers.

Purported benefits of sticking your butt in the sun include improved healing, increased creativity, better sleep and a boost in sex drive.

None of these claims is supported by evidence and UV light is a proven carcinogen.

