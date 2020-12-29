Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions





Tomlin is the owner of Chefs Warehouse and a number of other establishments in Cape Town.

He recently launched two brand new restaurants, one of which has only been opened for a week.

Under Level 3 regulations, all restaurants and bars will have to close at 8pm ahead of the curfew at 9pm.

Restaurants are also prohibited from selling alcohol. In addition, indoor venues are limited to a maximum of 50 people or less while outdoor venues cannot seat more than 100 people.

Tomlin says the regulations come as a devastating blow to the industry while it tries to recuperate from a difficult nine months.

He says he was not expecting such harsh regulations during the busiest time of the year for the hospitality sector.

Tomlin tells CapeTalk that he's already had to deal with cancellation, including a wedding booking that has been called off.

We've had hundreds of cancellations today and then they have all got to be refunded. A lot of these people are here on vacation and are leaving after their holiday. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse

We're pretty devastated I must say. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse

I knew we were going to have some regulations, but I didn't think they would be so harsh on the industry. It was quite a shock. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse

We probably have had the worst nine months ever, for two of them we made no money at all because we were completely in lockdown or surviving on takeaway, which isn't a viable business for us. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse

And now we've come into what's supposed to be our busiest season, and we've just been locked down til the 15th of January. Liam Tomlin, Owner - Chefs Warehouse

