Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm
Stage 2 load shedding will resume again on Wednesday night at 10pm.
The City of Cape Town has confirmed that City-supplied customers will also be on Stage 2.
RELATED: Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 29, 2020
Eskom to implement loadshedding Stage 2 starting at 22:00 overnight until 05:00, again on Wednesday night@News24 @Radio702 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/y1yTd2G6IV
Eskom will be on Stage 2 load-shedding today, 29 December, from 22:00 until tomorrow, 30 December, at 05:00. City customers, shed by the City, will also be on Stage 2. This will be repeated on Wednesday night, 30 December, until Thursday morning, 31 December. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/0G8AvzxOVj— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) December 29, 2020
