G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs





CapeTalk's Koketso Sachane takes a look at the impact the latest Level 3 lockdown regulations are likely to have on tourism in the Western Cape.

On Monday night President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would be going back into an 'adjusted' Level 3, in a bid to prevent relieve pressure on the healthcare system.

Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy says the dip in the number of international arrivals to South Africa was noticeable from the announcement of the discovery of a new variant of coronavirus.

We already started seeing some cancellations of international tourists over the last couple of weeks since that announcement. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

And it's not just international visitors who're choosing to ditch their Cape Town holiday plans.

We have seen a few bookings in the domestic market being cancelled for New Year's Eve. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

In his speech, the president announced that with a few exceptions, businesses may continue to operate as long as all relevant health protocols and social distancing measures are adhered to.

Duminy says in instances where this has not been the case, it is now those who have been compliant who will suffer.

It's the ones who haven't been compliant and who will continue not to comply are the ones creating all the issues. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

I believe a clear name and shame needs to start happening because I think the time for kind talk is over. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

Those that are complying and following safety protocols, looking after their customers and their employees should not be penalised. Enver Duminy, CEO - Cape Town Tourism

