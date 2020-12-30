'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'





Surely my right to not to be infected by you outweighs your right to take an absurd position that vaccination is dangerous to your health and gives Bill Gates control over your life? John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk

Nobody in the medical field likes the idea of making anything compulsory… But I have a great deal of sympathy to your argument, given the dire situation we are dealing with… We are dealing with a life-threatening pandemic that spans the world. Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

South Africa will start receiving Covid-19 vaccines around the end of the first quarter of 2021.

There is no law that mandates the inoculation of the entire population, implying heavy ethical implications for those who choose to remain unvaccinated.

John Maytham spoke to Professor Anton van Niekerk about the moral implications surrounding Covid-19 vaccines.

Van Niekerk is the Chairperson of the Philosophy Department and Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University.

Some people are afraid that vaccinations are harmful; that it causes autism… It has been proven over and over again that there is absolutely no substance to that argument. There might be a few allergic reactions… as with all vaccinations. But they will be exceptions, because of the stringent safety measures with which vaccines are being tested by means of anonymised, double-blind clinical trials. Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

The reputations of those bodies that cleared the vaccines are on the line. I don’t know what else we have to go on but the assurance of, for instance, the Food and Drug Administration in the United States that these tests have indeed been properly done. Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

Some argue that herd immunity will make vaccinations unnecessary. I find it a really unbelievably selfish argument. It amounts to people taking a free ride when other people are committed to vaccination… How many people have to be vaccinated for free riders to be safe from this pandemic? Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

The only thing that is going to stop this pandemic is a range of effective vaccines… Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

The most important category in ethics is ‘responsibility’ – towards other people and yourself. Your taking an enormous chance with your own and other people’s health to abstain from vaccinations. Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

The principle of respect for the autonomy of other people is one of the strongest arguments [against making vaccinations mandatory] … Those arguments are limited by the interests of others. If what you do are going to harm others, then there’s a significant problem… Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

Driving without a seatbelt by yourself is dangerous only to your wellbeing... In the case of the vaccine, your breathing is possibly deadly to other people… If I am not vaccinated, and I carry the virus, then I’m a serious health risk to everybody around. Professor Anton van Niekerk, Director of the Centre for Applied Ethics - Stellenbosch University

