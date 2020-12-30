Emotional Kieno Kammies describes Covid-19 recovery: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'





Veteran radio personality Kieno Kammies is back at home recovering from Covid-19 pneumonia after he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.

As Cape Town's hospital system battles with a second wave of Covid-19 infections, Kieno caught up with listeners on his mid-morning show to give them an update on his health status.

Many people who are hospitalised with Covid-19 do not make it back home. 'I'm one of the lucky ones', he tells stand-in presenter Amy MacIver.

It was just so sad being in the hospital and hearing of people who come in on the one day and go out in a body bag or people who showed a bit of promise at the beginning and then had to be moved up to high care because this virus doesn't treat everybody the same. I feel guilty being at home. Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host

What infuriates me is that I still see people walking around without their masks on. I don't know. It beggars belief how people can be so insanely stupid. Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host

Audibly battling with shortness of breath, Kieno has been instructed by his doctors to rest. He hopes to be back on-air in the coming weeks.

Kieno is out of the incubation period and says he will be helping his wife, who also tested positive for the virus.

The radio host and businessman says contracting the coronavirus has made him realise what is truly important to him.

Once he's fully recovered, Kieno says he wants to start living his life and spending more time with his family.

It's great to be back [home]. I'm wanting to get back on-air as soon as possible. I miss the conversations, but I'm also told that I've got to rest. Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host

I've had Covid-19 pneumonia, with it comes clotting of the lungs as well. Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host

It's a journey every day. You've got to do your breathing exercises and make sure that you keep your lungs strong. Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host

Listen to Kieno Kammies in conversation with Amy MacIver: