Emotional Kieno Kammies describes Covid-19 recovery: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'
Veteran radio personality Kieno Kammies is back at home recovering from Covid-19 pneumonia after he was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday.
As Cape Town's hospital system battles with a second wave of Covid-19 infections, Kieno caught up with listeners on his mid-morning show to give them an update on his health status.
Many people who are hospitalised with Covid-19 do not make it back home. 'I'm one of the lucky ones', he tells stand-in presenter Amy MacIver.
It was just so sad being in the hospital and hearing of people who come in on the one day and go out in a body bag or people who showed a bit of promise at the beginning and then had to be moved up to high care because this virus doesn't treat everybody the same. I feel guilty being at home.Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host
What infuriates me is that I still see people walking around without their masks on. I don't know. It beggars belief how people can be so insanely stupid.Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host
Audibly battling with shortness of breath, Kieno has been instructed by his doctors to rest. He hopes to be back on-air in the coming weeks.
Kieno is out of the incubation period and says he will be helping his wife, who also tested positive for the virus.
The radio host and businessman says contracting the coronavirus has made him realise what is truly important to him.
Once he's fully recovered, Kieno says he wants to start living his life and spending more time with his family.
It's great to be back [home]. I'm wanting to get back on-air as soon as possible. I miss the conversations, but I'm also told that I've got to rest.Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host
I've had Covid-19 pneumonia, with it comes clotting of the lungs as well.Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host
It's a journey every day. You've got to do your breathing exercises and make sure that you keep your lungs strong.Kieno Kammies, CapeTalk host
Listen to Kieno Kammies in conversation with Amy MacIver:
More from Local
Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby
The family of a toddler who went missing in Imizamo Yethu four months ago is desperately awaiting feedback from authorities after a body was found in the area.Read More
Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality
"We have more and more Covid-19 cases coming through our doors. It's scary", says Groote Schuur Hospital staffer Tercia October.Read More
'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says SAPS and metro cops are trying their best to avoid ugly confrontations when enforcing beach closures in the Mother City.Read More
WC health boss grilled over CTICC field hospital, second wave peak and more
The Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete explains why the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital won't be resurrected for the second wave.Read More
'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'
Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.Read More
Eskom announces more load shedding
The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday.Read More
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'
Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.Read More
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions
Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the last nine months.Read More
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs
Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm
Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning.Read More