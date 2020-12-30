Eskom announces more load shedding





There is a dark night ahead.

Eskom announced on Wednesday that Stage Two load-shedding will commence at 10:00 pm and will last until 5:00 am on Thursday.

© alekseitim/123rf.com

The state-owned utility says it is preparing emergence reserves (diesel and pump storage) for the resumption of economic activity in January.

“We have 11 300 MW of breakdowns that have landed us where we are,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha.