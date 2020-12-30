Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council





NLTC convener Lucky Ntimane says the black market trade of alcohol is already in full swing in some parts of the country after President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a booze ban on Monday night.

According to Ntimane, a single Black Label beer quarts is selling for as much as R60 on the black market.

The people that are celebrating now are those illegal and illicit traders of alcohol. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

People have started to sell. You're getting a quart of Black label beer that normally sells for R18 now going for R60. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane has discouraged South Africans from buying illegal booze.

He's urged drinkers to use the next two weeks to reflect on how they can help support government in its response to Covid-19.

Even though you can get alcohol available on the black market, we want to advise against anyone supporting that sector. The proceeds of that sector support other crimes we as a country can't afford to deal with. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Over the weekend, the NLTC pleaded with the government to allow the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption but Ramaphosa went ahead with a full ban.

Ntimane says the outright ban will cause irreparable damage to the liquor industry and support sectors such as restaurants.

He adds that the industry was still attempting to recover from the alcohol bans that were imposed earlier in 2020.

But now, Ntimane predicts that the new ban may lead to more job losses.

"It's a gloomy festive season for the industry as well as the support sectors", he tells CapeTalk.

I'm worried about the job losses that might ensue as a result of this ban... It doesn't make sense for restaurants to open their doors now because liquor contributes about 70% of their income. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

For us not to be able to trade fully in December, and combined with the fact that we haven't been trading for much of 2020, it really puts a serious damper on our efforts to recover. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We support governments efforts to saving lives, however, our reservation is that the issue of livelihoods should have been taken into consideration and balance with the submissions that we had made to the government. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We had an earlier conversation with three ministers that sit on the NCC... We could see... Somehow we anticipated that the announcement would point to a total ban. Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

