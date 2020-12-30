Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby The family of a toddler who went missing in Imizamo Yethu four months ago is desperately awaiting feedback from authorities after... 30 December 2020 5:46 PM
Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality "We have more and more Covid-19 cases coming through our doors. It's scary", says Groote Schuur Hospital staffer Tercia October. 30 December 2020 4:59 PM
'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says SAPS and metro cops are trying their best to avoid ugly confrontations when enforcing beach... 30 December 2020 2:35 PM
View all Local
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay "There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now. 29 December 2020 12:03 PM
View all Business
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world "We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson. 29 December 2020 10:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released' Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard. 30 December 2020 1:05 PM
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications' Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated. 30 December 2020 9:16 AM
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council

30 December 2020 12:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alcohol ban
illicit trade
black market
Illicit alcohol trade
booze ban
National Liquor TRaders Council
Lucky Ntimane
illegal booze

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales.

NLTC convener Lucky Ntimane says the black market trade of alcohol is already in full swing in some parts of the country after President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented a booze ban on Monday night.

According to Ntimane, a single Black Label beer quarts is selling for as much as R60 on the black market.

RELATED: Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules

The people that are celebrating now are those illegal and illicit traders of alcohol.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

People have started to sell. You're getting a quart of Black label beer that normally sells for R18 now going for R60.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Ntimane has discouraged South Africans from buying illegal booze.

He's urged drinkers to use the next two weeks to reflect on how they can help support government in its response to Covid-19.

Even though you can get alcohol available on the black market, we want to advise against anyone supporting that sector. The proceeds of that sector support other crimes we as a country can't afford to deal with.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Over the weekend, the NLTC pleaded with the government to allow the sale of alcohol for off-site consumption but Ramaphosa went ahead with a full ban.

Ntimane says the outright ban will cause irreparable damage to the liquor industry and support sectors such as restaurants.

He adds that the industry was still attempting to recover from the alcohol bans that were imposed earlier in 2020.

But now, Ntimane predicts that the new ban may lead to more job losses.

"It's a gloomy festive season for the industry as well as the support sectors", he tells CapeTalk.

I'm worried about the job losses that might ensue as a result of this ban... It doesn't make sense for restaurants to open their doors now because liquor contributes about 70% of their income.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

For us not to be able to trade fully in December, and combined with the fact that we haven't been trading for much of 2020, it really puts a serious damper on our efforts to recover.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We support governments efforts to saving lives, however, our reservation is that the issue of livelihoods should have been taken into consideration and balance with the submissions that we had made to the government.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

We had an earlier conversation with three ministers that sit on the NCC... We could see... Somehow we anticipated that the announcement would point to a total ban.

Lucky Ntimane, Convener - National Liquor Traders Council

Listen to Lucky Ntimane in conversation with Amy MacIver:

Listen to Lucky Ntimane in conversation with Koketso Sachane:


30 December 2020 12:08 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Alcohol ban
illicit trade
black market
Illicit alcohol trade
booze ban
National Liquor TRaders Council
Lucky Ntimane
illegal booze

More from Business

Candle Eskom 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Eskom announces more load shedding

30 December 2020 9:34 AM

The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renting letting property tenant landlor 123rfproperty 123rflifestyle 123rf

Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay

29 December 2020 12:03 PM

"There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businessman working remotely on beach 123rfbusiness 123rf

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty fuel tank gauge petrol diesel 123rfbusiness 123rf

Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA

29 December 2020 9:56 AM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK?

29 December 2020 8:47 AM

Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Group headquarters Sandton

Calls for central rollout plan after Discovery sets aside cash for Covid vaccine

28 December 2020 2:22 PM

Discovery Health has allocated funding for its members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, while a local rights group is demanding a plan for equitable access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

beach-house-videopng

[WATCH] Covid-19 breach at CT bar: 'People are jolling up a storm in Camps Bay'

28 December 2020 12:52 PM

A Cape Town resident has posted a video online showing "a big fat jol" at the Beach House in Camps Bay on Sunday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

truck-driver-road-logistics-long-distance-cargo-steering-wheel-highway-123rf

Lack of planning blamed for long queues and trucker deaths at Beitbridge border

26 December 2020 12:39 PM

At least four truck drivers have died at the Beitbridge border post amid major delays and congestion over the past couple of days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: unsplash.com

Absa creates a better client experience with API integration

24 December 2020 12:47 PM

Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Online shopping 123rf

Woolies Dash same-day delivery service goes live with cold-chain technology

24 December 2020 8:48 AM

Find out whether you live within its pilot phase delivery radius and try it out for free.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Yoga downward dog 123rf

Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers'

29 December 2020 3:20 PM

"Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young couple in bed kissing 123rflifestyle 123rfsex 123rf

'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits'

29 December 2020 2:33 PM

Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

renting letting property tenant landlor 123rfproperty 123rflifestyle 123rf

Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay

29 December 2020 12:03 PM

"There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Businessman working remotely on beach 123rfbusiness 123rf

Working from home? Do it from a beach in Thailand, or anywhere else in the world

29 December 2020 10:18 AM

"We’re all between 40 and 60 years old. We’re not backpacking. The glamour of travel is exhilarating!" says author Kate Emmerson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Empty fuel tank gauge petrol diesel 123rfbusiness 123rf

Brace for substantial fuel price increases going into 2021, says AA

29 December 2020 9:56 AM

The Automobile Association (AA) predicts that fuel prices are set for hefty rises at the end of December 2020.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung WhatsApp 123rf

WhatsApp stops working on older phones from 1 January – will yours be OK?

29 December 2020 8:47 AM

Considering how useful WhatsApp is, a lot of older phones are about to become useless. Brendon Petersen has a hack that may help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Group headquarters Sandton

Calls for central rollout plan after Discovery sets aside cash for Covid vaccine

28 December 2020 2:22 PM

Discovery Health has allocated funding for its members to get the Covid-19 vaccine, while a local rights group is demanding a plan for equitable access.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students at school masks protection coronavirus covid-19 education 123rf

Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?

28 December 2020 1:43 PM

Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fireworks display lights NYE Guy Fawkes Diwali 123rf

V&A Waterfront pulls the plug on NYE fireworks display, opting for beam of light

28 December 2020 9:53 AM

For 30 years the V&A Waterfront has ushered in the new year with extravagant fireworks, but this year the display will not take place.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crossword puzzle in a newspaper 123rf

Get your UCT Summer School on: Learn the language of cryptic crosswords

24 December 2020 10:10 AM

Jonathan Ancer is presenting a fascinating Summer School course called Cryptic Crosswords, Conspiracies, Clues, and Compilers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video

Local

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

World

Emotional Kieno Kammies describes Covid-19 recovery: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'

Local

EWN Highlights

Cash-in-transit heist on N12 in Johannesburg causes major traffic congestion

30 December 2020 7:14 PM

Seeking closure, Imizamo Yethu family want police to identify body found in area

30 December 2020 5:08 PM

Eskom warns load shedding won’t end until SA gets more generating capacity

30 December 2020 4:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA