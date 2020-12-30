'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'





The British government reported 53 135 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday – a new daily record.

The previous record was set on Monday when 41 385 new cases were confirmed.

The number of new deaths climbed to 414 on Wednesday from Monday’s 357, taking the total to 71 567.

Hospitals in the UK are being overwhelmed.

The past weekend was London Ambulance Service's busiest in history, with the service now asking Brits to only call in a grave emergency.

Dr Katherine Henderson (President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine) says she saw "wall to wall Covid" in London hospitals on Christmas Day.

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, forcing nurses and doctors to treat them in ambulance bays, according to the BBC.

UK approves Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine

Regulators in the UK have approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed at Oxford University.

The country has ordered 100 million doses from manufacturer AstraZeneca, enough to vaccinate 50 million of its residents.

John Maytham interviewed UK correspondent John Adderley.

The most-feared scenario is now playing out... John Adderley, UK correspondent

A rapid surge in cases… hospitals are under intense pressure… 21 000 Covid patients in hospital – higher than the first peak in April… John Adderley, UK correspondent

Millions more people will, as from this afternoon, be told that they’re going into the strictest measures – non-essential shops closing, etc… John Adderley, UK correspondent

There are calls… to keep the kids at home. John Adderley, UK correspondent

