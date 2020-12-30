'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'
RELATED: Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays
The British government reported 53 135 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday – a new daily record.
The previous record was set on Monday when 41 385 new cases were confirmed.
The number of new deaths climbed to 414 on Wednesday from Monday’s 357, taking the total to 71 567.
Hospitals in the UK are being overwhelmed.
The past weekend was London Ambulance Service's busiest in history, with the service now asking Brits to only call in a grave emergency.
Dr Katherine Henderson (President of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine) says she saw "wall to wall Covid" in London hospitals on Christmas Day.
On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, forcing nurses and doctors to treat them in ambulance bays, according to the BBC.
RELATED: 'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'
UK approves Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
Regulators in the UK have approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed at Oxford University.
The country has ordered 100 million doses from manufacturer AstraZeneca, enough to vaccinate 50 million of its residents.
John Maytham interviewed UK correspondent John Adderley.
The most-feared scenario is now playing out...John Adderley, UK correspondent
A rapid surge in cases… hospitals are under intense pressure… 21 000 Covid patients in hospital – higher than the first peak in April…John Adderley, UK correspondent
Millions more people will, as from this afternoon, be told that they’re going into the strictest measures – non-essential shops closing, etc…John Adderley, UK correspondent
There are calls… to keep the kids at home.John Adderley, UK correspondent
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'
Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.Read More
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'
Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.Read More
Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry
The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening.Read More
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays
On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.Read More
Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?
Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA).Read More
[WATCH] Patron asks for social distancing - restaurant owner goes ballistic
"My wife asked that we’d like to adhere to social distancing. He started ranting and raving; using profanities," said Arthur.Read More
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya
"Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media.Read More
Move away from lockdown! Wear a mask, ventilate... You know the drill
A second hard lockdown is not inevitable or necessary. John Maytham interviews Adrian Puren (NICD).Read More
'Cape Town, help us help you' - Dr on Covid-19 frontline pens heartfelt plea
Dr Andrea Mendelsohn says the current second wave of infections is creating a 'nightmare' for healthworkers in Cape Town.Read More
WC hospitals under 'severe' strain warns province's top doctor
Dr Keith Cloete says the department is working hard to make sure the pressure is distributed across the hospitals in the province.Read More