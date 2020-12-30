WC health boss grilled over CTICC field hospital, second wave peak and more





Many Capetonians have been asking if the field hospital at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) would be rebuilt in the midst of a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

Dr. Cloete says there is no need to bring back the CTICC field hospital because additional bed capacity has been created at existing health facilities across the Western Cape.

The CTICC was transformed into a temporary Covid-19 hospital facility in May and welcomed its first patients in early June.

It was decommissioned back in August 2020 when the first wave of Covid-19 infections saw a decline in the province.

The CTICC had a capacity of 864 beds, but less than 400 beds were used. Dr. Cloete says the field hospital was a short-term solution at the time of the first wave.

At the end of this week, the province will have added an extra 744 beds to existing hospitals which can be beefed up to 880.

"The capacity of the CTICC has been built into our health system", Dr. Cloete explains to CapeTalk.

We brought online additional capacity at existing health facilities across the province. The intention was that, if we have a second wave, that we would have additional capacity. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

By this Friday we will have about 730 more beds online and we still have another 136 beds that we could potentially bring online next week. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The Western Cape has officially recorded more than 200,000 cumulative cases of Covid-19, with just over 155, 000 recoveries in the province.

More than 6,500 people have died to date. Currently, the province records well over 100 deaths every day.

Second wave Covid-19 cases have now passed the peak along the Garden Route and are gradually declining, according to Dr. Cloete.

He expects that the Cape metro and other districts will surpass the second wave peak in the next 10 to 14 days.

The reality is we are entering a peak of the second wave in the Western Cape as a whole. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

