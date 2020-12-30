'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'





Convicted prisoners may be among the first people in South Africa to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

South Africa’s prisons are notoriously overcrowded – social distancing is impossible.

There have been 8024 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at correctional services facilities in the country.

Of that, more than 5000 cases are of officials employed at those facilities.

On Wednesday, James Selfe (Democratic Alliance spokesperson on Correctional Services) came out against the proposal to vaccinate convicted prisoners before most other sections of society.

Prisoners should not be allowed to jump the queue, says Selfe, but custodial officials must be classified as frontline workers, thereby getting preferential treatment when it comes to vaccination.

DA head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said Selfe needs to rethink his position, and that a measure of a society is how it treats its prisoners.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Clare Ballard, a penal reform attorney at Lawyers for Human Rights.

The policy of prioritising prisoners… is correct. Clare Ballard, penal reform attorney - Lawyers for Human Rights

We run this gauntlet with TB in prisons. We see inmates test negative on arrival, but exiting having been infected… Clare Ballard, penal reform attorney - Lawyers for Human Rights

The coronavirus in prisons has largely been kept in check… a tremendous feat… In the US, the death rate from Covid in prisons far exceeds that of the general population. It is a prime breeding ground. Clare Ballard, penal reform attorney - Lawyers for Human Rights

I think it could be considered [release of non-violent criminals reaching the end of their sentences, particularly older people]. Clare Ballard, penal reform attorney - Lawyers for Human Rights

