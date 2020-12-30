'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video
All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks, and public swimming pools are officially closed to the public in Cape Town after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new restrictions on Monday night.
However, a few Capetonians are still hitting the waves in defiance of the regulations.
On Tuesday morning, a number of beachgoers and surfers were asked to leave Muizenberg beach on the first day of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown.
In a video posted by TIMESLive multimedia journalist Esa Alexander, a maskless woman is seen telling SAPS officers that she is being harassed while the officers plead with her to get off the beach.
Drama at Muizenberg Beach Tuesday morning on the first day of Level3, 29 December 2020, we Closing All beaches President Cyril Ramaphosa @TimesLIVE @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @HealthZA @COVID_19_ZA pic.twitter.com/0Htl7aHosO— Esa Alexander (@ezaap) December 29, 2020
Smith says law enforcement officials are trying by all means to avoid heavy-handed policing in such scenarios on Cape beaches.
He says issuing fines and arrests will be a last resort if residents continue to defy the Level 3 rules.
Although Smith does not agree with the closure of beaches, he says all Covid-19 regulations must be enforced and followed.
We haven't approached the matter of the beaches with a heavy hand. We try to be quite delicate about it.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
You've possibly seen the video of the woman going to the SAPS vehicle and complaining that the City enforcement staff are "harassing" her. This is the kind of thing that we, unfortunately, have to face when we do the enforcement of these national regulations.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
The regulations apply and we are obligated to enforce them.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
SAPS and the City enforcement staff are trying to apply the Covid-19 regulations across the board.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
At this stage we are cautioning people... We'll focus on awareness-raising for the first few days and only issue fines where a person is absolutely non-compliant and insisting on being non-compliant.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
We don't write the regulations, we just have to enforce them and the public bitterly resents them.JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town
Listen to JP Smith on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
More from Local
Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby
The family of a toddler who went missing in Imizamo Yethu four months ago is desperately awaiting feedback from authorities after a body was found in the area.Read More
Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality
"We have more and more Covid-19 cases coming through our doors. It's scary", says Groote Schuur Hospital staffer Tercia October.Read More
WC health boss grilled over CTICC field hospital, second wave peak and more
The Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete explains why the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital won't be resurrected for the second wave.Read More
'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'
Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.Read More
Emotional Kieno Kammies describes Covid-19 recovery: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies gives an update on his health after contracting Covid-19 and describes what he witnessed while in hospital.Read More
Eskom announces more load shedding
The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday.Read More
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'
Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.Read More
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions
Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the last nine months.Read More
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs
Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm
Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning.Read More