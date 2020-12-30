'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video





All beaches, dams, lakes, rivers, public parks, and public swimming pools are officially closed to the public in Cape Town after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced new restrictions on Monday night.

However, a few Capetonians are still hitting the waves in defiance of the regulations.

On Tuesday morning, a number of beachgoers and surfers were asked to leave Muizenberg beach on the first day of the adjusted Level 3 lockdown.

In a video posted by TIMESLive multimedia journalist Esa Alexander, a maskless woman is seen telling SAPS officers that she is being harassed while the officers plead with her to get off the beach.

Drama at Muizenberg Beach Tuesday morning on the first day of Level3, 29 December 2020, we Closing All beaches President Cyril Ramaphosa @TimesLIVE @PresidencyZA @CyrilRamaphosa @HealthZA @COVID_19_ZA pic.twitter.com/0Htl7aHosO — Esa Alexander (@ezaap) December 29, 2020

Smith says law enforcement officials are trying by all means to avoid heavy-handed policing in such scenarios on Cape beaches.

He says issuing fines and arrests will be a last resort if residents continue to defy the Level 3 rules.

Although Smith does not agree with the closure of beaches, he says all Covid-19 regulations must be enforced and followed.

We haven't approached the matter of the beaches with a heavy hand. We try to be quite delicate about it. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

You've possibly seen the video of the woman going to the SAPS vehicle and complaining that the City enforcement staff are "harassing" her. This is the kind of thing that we, unfortunately, have to face when we do the enforcement of these national regulations. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

The regulations apply and we are obligated to enforce them. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

SAPS and the City enforcement staff are trying to apply the Covid-19 regulations across the board. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

At this stage we are cautioning people... We'll focus on awareness-raising for the first few days and only issue fines where a person is absolutely non-compliant and insisting on being non-compliant. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

We don't write the regulations, we just have to enforce them and the public bitterly resents them. JP Smith, Mayoral committee member - Safety and security at City of Cape Town

Listen to JP Smith on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit: