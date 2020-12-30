Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane
A tropical cyclone is sweeping across the Mozambican channel.
Meteorologists expect Cyclone Chalane to intensify when it makes landfall later today with Beira most likely to be hit hardest.
Zimbabwean officials have started evacuating people, as most parts of the country face heavy rainfall and flooding if Chalane intensifies, as expected.
Lester Kiewit asked Idrisse Bhai (Spokesperson at Muslim Association of Sofala) what the situation is in Mozambique at the moment.
Bhai explained how the country has not recovered from the devastation wrought by last year’s Cyclone Idai, and how its vulnerability is informing the response this time.
Idai was the worst tropical cyclone on record in Africa and the Southern Hemisphere.
It was the world's the second-deadliest tropical cyclone on record, after Flores which ravaged Indonesia in 1973.
Now, it’s OK… no rain at the moment.Idrisse Bhai, Spokesperson - Muslim Association of Sofala
A lot of houses weren’t yet rebuilt [after Idai] … Devastation was already there from Cyclone Idai. Now, any wind – a cyclone or a simple storm - will likely cause devastation.Idrisse Bhai, Spokesperson - Muslim Association of Sofala
A lot of organisations came to help after Idai. With Chalane nothing is going on… We are lucky there is no special devastation this time.Idrisse Bhai, Spokesperson - Muslim Association of Sofala
Listen to the interview below (apologies for the less-than-perfect audio quality).
