Today at 17:20
Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerato Mogoatlhe - Author
Today at 17:45
PARTY SAFELY AT HOME WITH YOUR FAMILY, SUPPORT THE EVENT INDUSTRY & CELEBRATE NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH SOME OF SA'S TOP ACTS!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Latest Local
Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province... 31 December 2020 4:31 PM
'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court' You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spo... 31 December 2020 2:30 PM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
View all Local
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
View all Business
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay "There’s a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now. 29 December 2020 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT). 31 December 2020 8:57 AM
View all Opinion
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert

31 December 2020 9:59 AM
by Kabous le Roux
The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena.

Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena reviews about 100 cars every year, so Amy MacIver asked him what the best “budget” car is that he drove in 2020.

His answer was definitive – it is the Hyundai Atos.

It is an excellent drive and a safer car than most of its peers such as the Kia Picanto, “a great little car” which he can’t recommend because it lacks airbags and ABS.

Whatever you buy, warns De Siena, do not go for cars such as the Indian-built Renault Kwid and the Suzuki S-Presso, which failed dismally in crash tests.

One of the best new entrants is the new Hyundai Atos. It starts at around R170 000… for a brand-new car it’s very well priced. It has one of the best driving experiences I’ve had for under R200 000…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

At the bottom end of the market, manufacturers tend to sacrifice safety features to bring the price down. Hyundai does this often… Virtually all manufacturers do it to some degree.

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

It [Hyundai Atos] has two airbags and ABS…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The bottom end Kia Picanto is sold without ABS. I can’t recommend buying a car without it… though it’s a great little car…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

Electronic stability control is mandatory in Europe… it’s very important… it saves more lives than airbags… It helps you regain control of the car… I would look out for it in any car I buy…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

The market is flooded with cheaply made cars… sourced from India… where it’s uncommon to do 120 km/h… They make it on to our market because they are affordable… Cars such as the Renault Kwid and the Suzuki S-Presso … I don’t recommend them; they score terribly in crash tests…

Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist

