Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena reviews about 100 cars every year, so Amy MacIver asked him what the best “budget” car is that he drove in 2020.
His answer was definitive – it is the Hyundai Atos.
It is an excellent drive and a safer car than most of its peers such as the Kia Picanto, “a great little car” which he can’t recommend because it lacks airbags and ABS.
Whatever you buy, warns De Siena, do not go for cars such as the Indian-built Renault Kwid and the Suzuki S-Presso, which failed dismally in crash tests.
One of the best new entrants is the new Hyundai Atos. It starts at around R170 000… for a brand-new car it’s very well priced. It has one of the best driving experiences I’ve had for under R200 000…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
At the bottom end of the market, manufacturers tend to sacrifice safety features to bring the price down. Hyundai does this often… Virtually all manufacturers do it to some degree.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
It [Hyundai Atos] has two airbags and ABS…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The bottom end Kia Picanto is sold without ABS. I can’t recommend buying a car without it… though it’s a great little car…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Electronic stability control is mandatory in Europe… it’s very important… it saves more lives than airbags… It helps you regain control of the car… I would look out for it in any car I buy…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The market is flooded with cheaply made cars… sourced from India… where it’s uncommon to do 120 km/h… They make it on to our market because they are affordable… Cars such as the Renault Kwid and the Suzuki S-Presso … I don’t recommend them; they score terribly in crash tests…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
