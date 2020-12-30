Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality





As Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the Western Cape amid a second wave of infections, hospitals across the province are taking heavy strain.

Tercia October is a radiography supervisor at Groote Schuur Hospital where the use of chest X-rays has helped diagnose many cases of Covid-19 pneumonia.

Tercia and her colleagues have had to come to terms with the frightening reality that many Covid-19 patients will die after being admitted to the hospital.

RELATED: WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority

People are very sick. We take X-rays every day and we see pneumonia sicknesses on people's lungs and we know that some of those people are going to die. That is the reality. Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital

We try and do our best and the doctors do all they can to place people in the wards, but we just know that some of them won't make it. Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital

Healthcare workers including nurses, radiographers, cleaners, and porters have to put on a brave face each day when they walk through the corridors of the hospital.

Tercia believes that prayer has helped carry her through these difficult times.

We pray a lot and I think prayers go up for us a lot, especially us in the medical fraternity. Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital

I see my colleagues... They come in here with a mindset [to] just face another day. We don't know what's waiting for us when we walk into the hospital on a daily basis but we come in here and we just face it because we have to do it. Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital

RELATED: WC health boss grilled over CTICC field hospital, second wave peak and more

Tercia and her husband Henry October both work at Groote Schuur Hospital. The couple contracted Covid-19 back in June 2020.

Her husband, who's a registered nurse, was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 first.

Although she was asymptomatic, Tercia also tested positive for the virus.

Henry was discharged from the hospital after a few days. Shortly thereafter, the couple was sent to self-isolate at Lagoon Beach hotel to avoid exposing their two children.

My husband was so ill that he couldn't walk from the bed to the cupboard to put on his clothes. Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital

I was totally asymptomatic. That's the danger of this disease. You can be totally asymptomatic and infect other people. Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital

Tercia has urged Cape Town residents to behave responsibly for the sake of overloaded hospitals. She's welcomed the alcohol ban and adjusted Level 3 regulations and only wishes that they were implemented sooner.

Listen to Tercia October share her story on CapeTalk: