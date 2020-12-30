Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality
As Covid-19 cases continue to climb in the Western Cape amid a second wave of infections, hospitals across the province are taking heavy strain.
Tercia October is a radiography supervisor at Groote Schuur Hospital where the use of chest X-rays has helped diagnose many cases of Covid-19 pneumonia.
Tercia and her colleagues have had to come to terms with the frightening reality that many Covid-19 patients will die after being admitted to the hospital.
RELATED: WC hospital emergency centres under strain, life-threatening cases take priority
People are very sick. We take X-rays every day and we see pneumonia sicknesses on people's lungs and we know that some of those people are going to die. That is the reality.Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital
We try and do our best and the doctors do all they can to place people in the wards, but we just know that some of them won't make it.Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital
Healthcare workers including nurses, radiographers, cleaners, and porters have to put on a brave face each day when they walk through the corridors of the hospital.
Tercia believes that prayer has helped carry her through these difficult times.
We pray a lot and I think prayers go up for us a lot, especially us in the medical fraternity.Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital
I see my colleagues... They come in here with a mindset [to] just face another day. We don't know what's waiting for us when we walk into the hospital on a daily basis but we come in here and we just face it because we have to do it.Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital
RELATED: WC health boss grilled over CTICC field hospital, second wave peak and more
Tercia and her husband Henry October both work at Groote Schuur Hospital. The couple contracted Covid-19 back in June 2020.
Her husband, who's a registered nurse, was admitted to the hospital and tested positive for Covid-19 first.
Although she was asymptomatic, Tercia also tested positive for the virus.
Henry was discharged from the hospital after a few days. Shortly thereafter, the couple was sent to self-isolate at Lagoon Beach hotel to avoid exposing their two children.
My husband was so ill that he couldn't walk from the bed to the cupboard to put on his clothes.Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital
I was totally asymptomatic. That's the danger of this disease. You can be totally asymptomatic and infect other people.Tercia October, Radiography Supervisor - Groote Schuur Hospital
Tercia has urged Cape Town residents to behave responsibly for the sake of overloaded hospitals. She's welcomed the alcohol ban and adjusted Level 3 regulations and only wishes that they were implemented sooner.
Listen to Tercia October share her story on CapeTalk:
More from Local
Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby
The family of a toddler who went missing in Imizamo Yethu four months ago is desperately awaiting feedback from authorities after a body was found in the area.Read More
'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says SAPS and metro cops are trying their best to avoid ugly confrontations when enforcing beach closures in the Mother City.Read More
WC health boss grilled over CTICC field hospital, second wave peak and more
The Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete explains why the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital won't be resurrected for the second wave.Read More
'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'
Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.Read More
Emotional Kieno Kammies describes Covid-19 recovery: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies gives an update on his health after contracting Covid-19 and describes what he witnessed while in hospital.Read More
Eskom announces more load shedding
The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday.Read More
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'
Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.Read More
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions
Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the last nine months.Read More
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs
Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm
Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning.Read More