Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby





Three-year-old Anothando Mhlobo disappeared in August while playing with his friends in the township near Hout Bay.

At the time, hundreds of people in the Hout Bay community joined the search efforts to find the missing child.

Last week, a body was found in a rocky and sandy area by a resident, reports EWN's Kaylynn Palm.

Police are still conducting an autopsy and DNA testing to determine whether the decomposed body is indeed the little boy.

However, the child's mother is convinced it is her son and wants confirmation from the police.

According to Palm, who visited the Mhlobo family this week, the body was found about 100 metres from their home.

#HoutBay This is where the body of a child was found, about 100m from Anothando’s home. The mother says the child that was found, had the same clothing on her child had on when he went missing in August. KP pic.twitter.com/j2eHjBpdJW — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2020

When I spoke to the mother of Anothando, she said she's convinced that the body that was found is her son. Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

Anothando went missing in August and there was a massive community search after her son went missing. Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

She said the description she was given [by police] of what the child was wearing made her convinced that it is her son. Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

The residents were really worried and concerned by the news that a child's body was found in the area. Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter

