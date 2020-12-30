Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby
Three-year-old Anothando Mhlobo disappeared in August while playing with his friends in the township near Hout Bay.
At the time, hundreds of people in the Hout Bay community joined the search efforts to find the missing child.
Last week, a body was found in a rocky and sandy area by a resident, reports EWN's Kaylynn Palm.
Police are still conducting an autopsy and DNA testing to determine whether the decomposed body is indeed the little boy.
However, the child's mother is convinced it is her son and wants confirmation from the police.
According to Palm, who visited the Mhlobo family this week, the body was found about 100 metres from their home.
#HoutBay This is where the body of a child was found, about 100m from Anothando’s home. The mother says the child that was found, had the same clothing on her child had on when he went missing in August. KP pic.twitter.com/j2eHjBpdJW— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) December 30, 2020
When I spoke to the mother of Anothando, she said she's convinced that the body that was found is her son.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
Anothando went missing in August and there was a massive community search after her son went missing.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
She said the description she was given [by police] of what the child was wearing made her convinced that it is her son.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
The residents were really worried and concerned by the news that a child's body was found in the area.Kaylynn Palm, EWN reporter
Listen to the EWN update on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality
"We have more and more Covid-19 cases coming through our doors. It's scary", says Groote Schuur Hospital staffer Tercia October.Read More
'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video
The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says SAPS and metro cops are trying their best to avoid ugly confrontations when enforcing beach closures in the Mother City.Read More
WC health boss grilled over CTICC field hospital, second wave peak and more
The Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete explains why the CTICC Covid-19 field hospital won't be resurrected for the second wave.Read More
'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'
Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.Read More
Emotional Kieno Kammies describes Covid-19 recovery: 'I'm one of the lucky ones'
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies gives an update on his health after contracting Covid-19 and describes what he witnessed while in hospital.Read More
Eskom announces more load shedding
The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday.Read More
'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'
Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.Read More
Top chef and Cape Town restaurateur Liam Tomlin 'devastated' by new restrictions
Restaurateur Liam Tomlin says he was shocked by the announcement of harsher Level 3 regulations after barely making it through the last nine months.Read More
G'ment urged to 'name and shame' venues that flout Covid-19 regs
Cape Town Tourism's Enver Duminy speaks to Kokesto Sachane about the impact Level 3 will have on the local tourism industry.Read More
Eskom implements Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm
Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 10pm on Tuesday night until 5am tomorrow morning.Read More