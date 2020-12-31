You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion

Streaming issues? Report here
Fetch Your Life! Sober Curious Socialites Launch Progressive Public Benefit Organization to Bring the Fun Back into Mindful Drinking and Sober Lifestyles
Guests
Mbali Ndhlovu
Ninety-one-year-old South African saluted by the City of Cape Town for her contribution helping Capetonian communities find homes
Guests
Dr. Beatrice Wiid
Road safety management must live beyond December campaigns
Guests
Ofentse Hlulani Mokwena
Charissa Bloomberg, preparing for 2021
Guests
Charissa Bloomberg - Psychologist at Hidden Dimensions Corporate Training
Sipho Njengazi
Guests
Sipho Njengazi
SCREEN TIME, YOUR KIDS AND THE HOLIDAYS – WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
The hot stuff 2020 – 2021
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
From toilet cleaner to CEO of Avari Cars – kicking off his business in the year of the pandemic 2020
Covid Heroes
Guests
Luke Steenkamp -
JHB NYE curfew policing - JMPD responds
Guests
Wayne Minaar
DBE on schools reopening
medical ethics
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
Wuhan reflection: 9pm curfew
Guests
Chester Malgas - South African working in China at Freelance
No more NYE parties
Guests
Marc Lottering
On the couch with award winning filmmaker Tim Hay
Guests
Timothy Hay
South African Music Week 2021
Guests
Michael Moeti
21-year-old Cape Town law student publishes a book of life lessons to help students graduate
Guests
Thembalethu Seyisi
Music with Mathew Gold
Guests
Mathew Gold
31 December 2020 8:57 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
UCT
University of Cape Town
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma
NCC
Cathy Powell
social gatherings
family gatherings
Public Law
Lockdown
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
National Command Council
adjusted level 3
gatherings

Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).

  • What constitutes a gathering?

  • Are family visits allowed?

It has been three days since we moved to “adjusted” level-three of lockdown, yet we are still being inundated with questions about social gatherings.

John Maytham asked Professor Cathy Powell to break down the legal definition of a gathering in terms of level-3 lockdown.

Powell is an associate professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

© neonshot/123rf.com

“What is a social gathering?” asked Maytham.

“OK, this could be complicated,” was her less-than-reassuring reply.

In a nutshell, you may not visit friends and family – but for a different reason than the one offered by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma who, according to Powell, got it wrong.

A 'gathering' is defined as… an association, assemblage or gathering of 100 people or more… In the latest regulations the word 'gathering' is used for groups of fewer than 50 people… So, the short answer is, we don’t know what a gathering is.

Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

Members of the government – including the NCC itself – often get the regulations completely wrong when talking to the public. But she [Minister Dlamini Zuma] could actually be right [when saying families aren’t allowed to gather] … Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons… they do not include social visits…

Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

The rules are so byzantine that nobody – including the Ministers that set them up – knows what’s going on…

Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


