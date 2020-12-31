You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion
-
What constitutes a gathering?
-
Are family visits allowed?
It has been three days since we moved to “adjusted” level-three of lockdown, yet we are still being inundated with questions about social gatherings.
John Maytham asked Professor Cathy Powell to break down the legal definition of a gathering in terms of level-3 lockdown.
Powell is an associate professor in Public Law at the University of Cape Town (UCT).
“What is a social gathering?” asked Maytham.
“OK, this could be complicated,” was her less-than-reassuring reply.
In a nutshell, you may not visit friends and family – but for a different reason than the one offered by Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma who, according to Powell, got it wrong.
A 'gathering' is defined as… an association, assemblage or gathering of 100 people or more… In the latest regulations the word 'gathering' is used for groups of fewer than 50 people… So, the short answer is, we don’t know what a gathering is.Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
Members of the government – including the NCC itself – often get the regulations completely wrong when talking to the public. But she [Minister Dlamini Zuma] could actually be right [when saying families aren’t allowed to gather] … Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons… they do not include social visits…Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
The rules are so byzantine that nobody – including the Ministers that set them up – knows what’s going on…Professor Cathy Powell, Associate Professor in Public Law - University of Cape Town
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
