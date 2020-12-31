More than 3,300 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Western Cape





As of 1pm on 30 December, there are 3,380 people hospitalised in both the private and public sector in the province, 372 of which are in ICU.

The Western Cape has 36,805 active cases of Covid-19, with a total of 202,712 confirmed cases and 159,240 recoveries reported to date.

Premier Alan Winde says Covid-19 cases and people under investigation for the virus currently make up 40% of available acute general hospital capacity in both the metro and rural regions of the province.

The province is in the process of recruiting over 1,300 healthcare workers and a request has been made for military medical staff to be made available.

In addition, the province will have added an extra 744 beds to existing hospitals by the end of this week. This number can be beefed up to 880 if necessary.

Premier Winde says it's too soon to tell whether the Level 3 lockdown regulations implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night are proving to be effective in curbing the spread of the virus.

He says that the alcohol ban and stricter curfew are expected to have a positive impact on reducing trauma admissions in the overburdened hospital system.

As 2020 comes to a close, Winde says provincial officials will be taking useful lessons from Covid-19 hotspot regions in the province in a bid to strengthen the response to the pandemic in the new year.

We were basing everything on what we learnt in the first wave, and then to be told two weeks ago that this strain is more contagious and it seems to be spreading faster, everybody had to go back to the drawing board. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

I think globally people are still learning, we definitely are still learning here... We're scratching our heads at the same time, and people are under serious strain. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Many people are going to be happy to see the end of this year tonight. But it has also been a year of humanity and innovation. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

It's been a rough year for so many people who've lost so many loved ones and so many people who've lost jobs. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

