Meet 91-year-old Beatrice Wiid – beautiful human building homes, changing lives





Dr Beatrice Wiid is a beautiful human.

The 91-year-old Cape Town native has over the course of her long career – and into her wildly productive “retirement” – done much to improve the living conditions of her fellow South Africans.

Affordable housing is one of her greatest passions.

The last compatriot she helped was Nomonde Tshdna, who through Wiid’s efforts now owns her own home in Khayelitsha.

Wiid raised R340 000 for Tshdna’s house by lobbying companies for donations.

I am really happy today and thankful for the effort and dedication from Ms Wiid and everyone who has been involved. Now I have a place to call my own and something to leave to my family one day. Nomonde Tshdna

Every bit helps. It shows that one person can make a big difference to the living conditions and dreams of another. I encourage more people and companies to get involved and to see how we can help one another as part of the Cape Town community. Charity begins at home – home involves everyone in the community. Our slogan in the Interchange Foundations is ‘Together We Become’ and this is a vital vision for how we can approach the roll-out of housing in other communities. Dr Beatrice Wiid

If you feel moved to help, contact the Interchange Foundation (Wiid is its Chairperson) at info@interchangefoundation.co.za.

Amy MacIver interviewed Wiid after the City of Cape Town saluted her for her lifetime contribution in helping Capetonian communities find homes.

Wiid explained in much detail how she ended up spending her time in service of others, particularly by way of housing provision.

I’ve been chosen by Professor Thuli Madonsela to be one of her social justice champions… Dr Beatrice Wiid

Let me start with what happened in the 1960s. A colleague of mine and I bought a property next to the Eerste River… It was a wonderful experience, and after 60 years we want to do that again – starting multicultural recreational camps… that create a viable and unified community… Dr Beatrice Wiid

We had different projects that unified the community… We saw that housing was a great need… Funding, of course, was a problem… Dr Beatrice Wiid

The dream will go on because it’s worthwhile. I believe in it! I’m at my end, but others will take over… Community starts with the house… Dr Beatrice Wiid

This one house in Khayelitsha is going to be a good model… Dr Beatrice Wiid

