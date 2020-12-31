We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG





According to reports, dozens of teachers have died as a result of the Covid-19 second wave during the school break which started on 15 December 2020.

However, the department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli says the DBE is confident the 2021 academic year will go ahead as scheduled.

Teachers and school management teams are expected to return to classrooms on Monday 25 January 2021 in preparation for Wednesday 27 January when learners get back to school.

Mweli has advised that it may take some time to fill the positions of more than 1,600 teachers who have passed away due to Covid-19 complications since the start of South Africa's outbreak in March 2020.

He says the DBE may struggle to find appropriately qualified teachers for certain education phases.

We are confident that we will reopen schools. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

As I have been saying throughout, we can fill in the post but the difficulty is that we will not get the calibre of teaches that we had with the experience accumulated over many many years. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

We express our condolences to the teachers, the school management team that succumbed to Covid-19 as well as those who also passed on due to other illnesses during this break since the 15th of December. Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

At the same time, the DG says the marking of matric exam papers will resume on Monday 4 January 2021 at 181 centres across the country.

