We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG

Today at 17:20
Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lerato Mogoatlhe - Author
Today at 17:45
PARTY SAFELY AT HOME WITH YOUR FAMILY, SUPPORT THE EVENT INDUSTRY & CELEBRATE NEW YEAR’S EVE WITH SOME OF SA’S TOP ACTS!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Majozi (musician)
Latest Local
Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province... 31 December 2020 4:31 PM
'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court' You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spo... 31 December 2020 2:30 PM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
View all Local
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
View all Business
Tanning your anus – it's good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
Renting and letting property – how to determine what's fair to charge or pay "There's a huge supply of properties for rent," says Tamira Gumzburg on determining what a market-related rental is right now. 29 December 2020 12:03 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let's do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m 'misappropriated' from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year's Cyclone Idai, the world's second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront's new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT). 31 December 2020 8:57 AM
View all Opinion
We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG

31 December 2020 1:45 PM
by Qama Qukula
Back to School
Basic Education DG
Mathanzima Mweli
DBE
COVID-19
2021 school calendar
Education DG
teacher deaths

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says schools will reopen as planned in January 2021, despite the rise in Covid-19 infections among teachers.

According to reports, dozens of teachers have died as a result of the Covid-19 second wave during the school break which started on 15 December 2020.

However, the department's director-general Mathanzima Mweli says the DBE is confident the 2021 academic year will go ahead as scheduled.

Teachers and school management teams are expected to return to classrooms on Monday 25 January 2021 in preparation for Wednesday 27 January when learners get back to school.

RELATED: Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?

Mweli has advised that it may take some time to fill the positions of more than 1,600 teachers who have passed away due to Covid-19 complications since the start of South Africa's outbreak in March 2020.

He says the DBE may struggle to find appropriately qualified teachers for certain education phases.

We are confident that we will reopen schools.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

As I have been saying throughout, we can fill in the post but the difficulty is that we will not get the calibre of teaches that we had with the experience accumulated over many many years.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

We express our condolences to the teachers, the school management team that succumbed to Covid-19 as well as those who also passed on due to other illnesses during this break since the 15th of December.

Mathanzima Mweli, Director-General - Department of Basic Education

At the same time, the DG says the marking of matric exam papers will resume on Monday 4 January 2021 at 181 centres across the country.

Listen to the update on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:


190607 EMS paramedic

Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete

31 December 2020 4:31 PM

Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province hit an all-time high.

190607 EMS Ambulance crime scene murder Generic 015

'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'

31 December 2020 2:30 PM

You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spokesperson.

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)

31 December 2020 1:55 PM

CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.

We rise by lifting others inspiration inspirational quote ubuntu 123rf

Meet 91-year-old Beatrice Wiid – beautiful human building homes, changing lives

31 December 2020 12:32 PM

"I’m at my end, but others will take over," says the wildly inspirational Wiid. "Community starts with the house."

nosey neighbour neighbourhood watches street window home neighbourhood 123rf

Neighbourhood watches need new permits to patrol during curfew hours - MEC Fritz

31 December 2020 11:39 AM

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has confirmed that accredited neighbourhood watches may patrol under the new set of Level 3 regulations.

oxygen-mask-medical-care-hospital-respiratory-illness-Covid19-coronavirus-123rf

More than 3,300 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Western Cape

31 December 2020 10:46 AM

The Western Cape's Covid-19 second wave has led to higher active cases, hospitalisations, and daily deaths than experienced at the peak of the first wave.

Senior old woman with daughter surgical face masks at home 123rf

You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion

31 December 2020 8:57 AM

Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).

201230-anothando-mhlobo-edjpg

Mother of missing Hout Bay boy waiting for police to identify body found nearby

30 December 2020 5:46 PM

The family of a toddler who went missing in Imizamo Yethu four months ago is desperately awaiting feedback from authorities after a body was found in the area.

tercia-and-henry-octoberjpg

Groote Schuur frontline worker who survived Covid-19 describes 'scary' reality

30 December 2020 4:59 PM

"We have more and more Covid-19 cases coming through our doors. It's scary", says Groote Schuur Hospital staffer Tercia October.

muizenberg-saps-videopng

'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video

30 December 2020 2:35 PM

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith says SAPS and metro cops are trying their best to avoid ugly confrontations when enforcing beach closures in the Mother City.

Mbalula: Airlines must consider SA curfew when amending flight schedules

31 December 2020 5:33 PM

Alcohol sales ban will free up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients - KZN Health

31 December 2020 3:41 PM

In 2020, the killing of George Floyd reignited Black Lives Matter protests

31 December 2020 3:38 PM

