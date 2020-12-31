'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'
Not everyone will be arrested for contravening Level 3 lockdown regulations, but that doesn't mean they're off the hook.
National police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo says some law enforcement officers may want to avoid overcrowding in police holding cells amid the Covid-19 second wave.
As an alternative, people who flout regulations may be forced to pay an admission of guilt fine (known as a J534 notice) or they may be charged and instructed to appear in court.
Some lawyers have warned that admission of guilt fines may result in permanent criminal records.
Naidoo has pleaded with South Africans to obey lockdown regulations to avoid being on the wrong side of the law.
We are appealing to people to ensure that they conform to the Disaster Management Regulations.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson
When it comes to arrests, we don't want to necessarily arrest people and start bringing people from all walks of life together to one place because that is not going to help us in [stopping] the virus.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson
But we have other means. We can arrest them. We can give them a fine, what's called a J534, or we can charge the person and ask them to appear in court at the earliest court date.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson
There are various means and ways of enforcing the Disaster Management Regulations, [without] arresting people and detaining them.Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, SAPS spokesperson
