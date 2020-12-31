It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)





On Wednesday, John Maytham interviewed Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at Stellenbosch University) to talk about the ethical arguments around vaccinating against Covid-19.

That prompted CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial participant Helen Gibbs to give Maytham a call.

She shared her experience of the process.

© goodluz/123rf.com

I kept on asking myself what I can do to help. I’m not medically qualified or even vaguely interested in anything medical. I came across the trial online, gave it a good bit of thought… spoke to a few doctors… by the time a vaccine reaches this stage, the side-effects are nominal… Helen Gibbs, CapeTalk listener

I’m 56 – they were looking for people in their 50s and older… Helen Gibbs, CapeTalk listener

I’ll find out next week [if she got a vaccine or placebo] … Helen Gibbs, CapeTalk listener

I feel good that I’m doing something for the whole of South Africa… Helen Gibbs, CapeTalk listener

You still have to wear your mask… I still follow all the protocols… as irritating as it is… Helen Gibbs, CapeTalk listener

Listen to the interview in the audio below.