Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete
The Western Cape's Head of Health Dr. Keith Cloete say more and more private hospitals are going 'on divert' every day in the province.
When a hospital “goes on divert" it means it is diverting ambulances to other hospitals because it has no capacity to accept new patients.
Dr. Cloete says several private hospitals have been declaring 'divert status' every day over the past two weeks.
He says public sector hospitals have also had to pick up the slack because their emergency centres do not go 'on divert'.
As of 1pm on 30 December, there are 3,380 people hospitalised in both the private and public sector in the province, 372 of which are in ICU.
While the health department is working to increase bed capacity in the hospital system, Dr. Cloete says staffing remains a major constraint.
The reality is that we are under extreme pressure. Both the public and private hospitals have been under pressure for the last two to three weeks. The pressure has scaled up a bit in the last few days.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Every day we hear, and again this morning it's confirmed, that 8 private hospitals in the whole metro are 'on divert'.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
That means not a single patient is accepted into 8 of the private hospitals. That's basically a daily occurrence. It's been like that for the last two weeks.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
We had probably the most pressure that people can remember over a festive season, as long as they can remember because of the Covid-19 pressure... and the residual impact of alcohol-related trauma.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to Dr. Keith Cloete on Afternoon Drive:
