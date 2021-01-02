Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss
Dembovsky says cops can no longer get away with baiting motorists into breaking the law on SA roads.
He's written an opinion piece for Wheels24 explaining why the ridiculous notion of cops in unmarked cars to trap motorists must come to an end.
He says law enforcement officials driving in unmarked vehicles have been using "baiting exercises" for years.
According to Dembovsky, the use of unmarked vehicles in traffic law enforcement has been ditched and even outlawed in countries around the world.
Yet in South Africa, "ghost squads" and "high-speed units" continue to put "entrapment" tactics over road safety, he tells CapeTalk.
Some drivers in SA are often reluctant to pull over for unmarked vehicles because of the rise in bogus cops raping, hijacking, robbing, kidnapping, and murdering motorists, Dembovsky explains.
He adds that many criminals use the same makes and models of fast cars used by by authorities.
There have been numerous attacks by bogus police who use these identical vehicles to the officials. They even wear uniforms. They use them to attack motorists.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
My view is that we should stop using these [unmarked] vehicles in South Africa forthwith. They have been stopped and banned in numerous jurisdictions around the world... Even in the United States, they have banned this practice.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
"You've got to be a special kind of sick puppy to get your thrills out of baiting people into breaking the law just so that you can bust them and lock them up.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
To terrorise a person into believing that they are under attack and need to flee is unforgivable. It's high time that we took a very strong relook at this in South Africa. I think that motorists need to drive this. It's happening more frequently.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
A Wheels24 reader was arrested for speeding because he thought his life was in danger when he was chased by an unmarked vehicle.
The man tried to get away after being followed by an unmarked white VW Golf GTI with tinted windows.
He later discovered that it was a law enforcement vehicle after he was pulled over, arrested, and charged with reckless negligent driving and speeding.
He was driving along, and he passed an unmarked white VW Golf GTI with tinted windows. Just ahead of that he came across a white Nissan MP200 bakkie and the occupant of that bakkie seemed to indicate to the driver of the Golf.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
He felt threatened by that particular action because typically hijackers, and all sorts of other violent criminals, also make use of the identical vehicles that our traffic authorities use as unmarked vehicles in their ghost squads and high-speed units.Howard Dembovsky, National Chairman - Justice Project South Africa
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
