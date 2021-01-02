'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online





Twitter user and businessman Cy Jacobs posted images showing police busting beachgoers in Plett on New Year's Eve.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of beaches in hotspot areas under Level 3 lockdown regulations to contain the spread of the Covid-19 second wave.

"Is it really necessary to be arresting people for a quiet early morning swim in the Sea. Taken away, wet and cold", Jacobs captioned the images.

RELATED: 'This is what cops are facing' - JP Smith on Muizenberg beach "harassment" video

Wow, just can’t believe how many comments, an emotive issue. Anyway the officers have it tough trying to enforce it, it’s not their law, so sympathies to them. The problem is the law just nonsensical, as nothing better than fresh air and sea for Covid and the soul 🏖 — Cy Jacobs (@Cy36ONE) January 2, 2021

The hedge fund manager's "viral" tweet has had almost 2,000 retweets, the same amount of likes, and over 1,500 comments since it was posted on Thursday morning.

There's been a mixed response to his post, with many disagreeing on whether or not the beachgoers should have been arrested for contravening the Level 3 restrictions.

It's apparent that the beach ban remains a contentious issue, with many South African Twitter users sharing their views in response to the Twitter post.

Some have welcomed the arrest of the swimmers for defying the beach ban.

Local politician Brett Heron replied to the tweet saying, "Yes, it is very necessary. It’s called rule of law. If we’re to have any prospect of beginning the recovery in 2021 we need everyone to suck up the small inconvenience of compliance. Let’s not encourage or suggest there are blurred lines. The law must apply to us all to succeed."

Comedian and social media sensation Christo Thurston also responded to the tweet: "Mr Jacobs, please wake up and smell the coffee. All beaches are closed and if some think they are entitled to get wet and cold, the law must take its course. Please do not make noise about some, 'quiet early morning swim'", he wrote.

RELATED: 'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'

At the same time, there are many who believe that the arrest of the swimmers was uncalled for, despite the regulations.

"Arrested for going to the beach... because of Covid-19 second wave. Pathetic" one Twitter user has replied.

"Only if our law enforcement can instantaneously avail as much resources and manpower to tackle gang-violence, gender-based violence and our overall high crime rates in South Africa as they do with minor lockdown transgressions" another user wrote.

On Saturday morning, Jacobs posted a follow-up comment after seeing the overwhelming response to his tweet.

"Wow, just can’t believe how many comments, an emotive issue. Anyway, the officers have it tough trying to enforce it, it’s not their law, so sympathies to them. The problem is the law just nonsensical, as nothing better than fresh air and sea for Covid and the soul", he tweeted.