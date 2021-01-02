'Virtually all the beds were empty' at CT hospital trauma units overnight on NYE





As the country ushered in 2021, trauma units at various Cape hospitals were virtually empty thanks to the government's 9pm curfew and ban on alcohol sales.

The busiest hospital trauma unit in the Cape Town area on Thursday night was Tygerberg with 12 patients while Groote Schuur had six, a record low for New Year’s Eve.

New Somerset Hospital and Khayelitsha Hospital each had four patients and Karl Bremer had no trauma patients at all.

Dr. Cloete says the alcohol ban has helped ease the trauma load on provincial hospitals, allowing healthcare workers to focus on fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking this [alcohol-related trauma] away was a huge relief so people can at least have the space to be able to deal with the increasing need for admission for Covid-19. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Across our hospitals, there is a collective sigh of relief for not having to deal with alcohol-related trauma while at the same time dealing with... going into a peak with people requiring oxygen and hospitalisation for the Covid-19 second wave. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Usually, on the 31st of December, trauma units are overwhelmed with alcohol-related cases including stab wounds, assault wounds, gunshot wounds, and vehicle collisions.

Dr. Cloete says there is a stark difference between the trauma load over New Year's Eve (with the Level 3 regulations in place) and Boxing Day trauma admissions (before the restrictions were implemented).

It was an iconic night for healthcare workers on NYE. Across our hospitals, virtually all the beds were empty [with] very few people in emergency and trauma units. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Tygerberg Hospital saw 12 people for the whole of New Year's Eve. Groote Schuur saw 6 people. New Somerset Hospital and Khayelitsha Hospital saw 4 people each and a place like Karl Bremer didn't see a single patient for trauma. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

That's a story that's repeated through all our emergency centres over New Year's Eve. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The big contributor is the fact that alcohol was not available... Sadly, on Boxing Day, we had probably the single highest day of alcohol-related trauma across the hospitals in the province. A week later, with the alcohol ban and extended curfew, we see these numbers. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The government has implemented a series of alcohol bans since the Covid-19 outbreak in South Africa in March last year.

Dr. Cloete says provincial authorities have been studying the patterns which have emerged in response to the impact of the bans on the public healthcare system.

The [alcohol] restriction has a big role to play. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

