Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested

2 January 2021 3:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
The Police Ministry has responded to an old video of Minister Bheki Cele which was falsely shared on social media over New Year's Eve.

The official SAPS Twitter account and Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba both issued a brief statement on Saturday morning.

This comes after the circulation of a video showing a maskless Minister Bheki Cele at a party in a crowded venue.

Some online users who shared the video claimed that it was taken on New Year’s Eve on Thursday night during the Level 3 lockdown.

But the Police Ministry says Cele has not flouted Covid-19 regulations because the video was taken three years ago, before the pandemic.

"The Police Ministry has noted the circulation of a video of Minister Gen Bheki Cele at a social event. The video was taken in 2017 & not on New Years Eve 2020 under the adjusted Level 3 Lockdown as suggested by some social media users."

Minister Cele has been in the firing line on Twitter following his comments earlier this week about the curfew on New Year's Eve.

While addressing police officers in KwaMashu on Wednesday, Cele warned South Africans to remain home and be in bed by 9pm on New Year's Eve.

Social media users lashed out at him for contradicting President Cyril Ramaphosa, who asked South Africans to light candles at midnight in honour of Covid-19 victims.

Labour Minister responds to old pic

At the same time, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has slammed social media users for circulating an old picture of him during a New Year's Eve celebration in 2017.

Nxesi posted a statement on Friday, explaining that the photo of him celebrating NYE with no mask on and no distancing was not taken last week.

"I would like to put it on record that the picture was taken on 31 December 2017 during a private social gathering with friends", the minister tweeted.

“Posting such a picture when the country is dealing with a serious pandemic of Covid-19, of which the Minister also recently was a victim, is not only reckless but irresponsible to the extreme,” his office said in a statement.


