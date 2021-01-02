Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested
The official SAPS Twitter account and Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba both issued a brief statement on Saturday morning.
This comes after the circulation of a video showing a maskless Minister Bheki Cele at a party in a crowded venue.
Some online users who shared the video claimed that it was taken on New Year’s Eve on Thursday night during the Level 3 lockdown.
But the Police Ministry says Cele has not flouted Covid-19 regulations because the video was taken three years ago, before the pandemic.
"The Police Ministry has noted the circulation of a video of Minister Gen Bheki Cele at a social event. The video was taken in 2017 & not on New Years Eve 2020 under the adjusted Level 3 Lockdown as suggested by some social media users."
[FAKE NEWS ALERT] The Police Ministry has noted the circulation of a video of @SAPoliceService Minister Gen Bheki Cele at a social event. The video was taken in 2017 & not on #NewYearsEve2020 under the adjusted #Level3Lockdown as suggested by some social media users. #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/wl2m87x7B4— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 2, 2021
#PoliceMinistry The Police Ministry has noted the circulation of a video of @SAPoliceService Minister Gen Bheki Cele at a social event. The video was taken in 2017 & not on #NewYearsEve2020 under the adjusted #Level3Lockdown as suggested by some social media users. #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/n1GEoNUwol— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 2, 2021
Minister Cele has been in the firing line on Twitter following his comments earlier this week about the curfew on New Year's Eve.
While addressing police officers in KwaMashu on Wednesday, Cele warned South Africans to remain home and be in bed by 9pm on New Year's Eve.
Social media users lashed out at him for contradicting President Cyril Ramaphosa, who asked South Africans to light candles at midnight in honour of Covid-19 victims.
Labour Minister responds to old pic
At the same time, Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has slammed social media users for circulating an old picture of him during a New Year's Eve celebration in 2017.
Nxesi posted a statement on Friday, explaining that the photo of him celebrating NYE with no mask on and no distancing was not taken last week.
"I would like to put it on record that the picture was taken on 31 December 2017 during a private social gathering with friends", the minister tweeted.
“Posting such a picture when the country is dealing with a serious pandemic of Covid-19, of which the Minister also recently was a victim, is not only reckless but irresponsible to the extreme,” his office said in a statement.
MINISTER NXESI CONDEMNS DISTRIBUTION OF OLD PHOTOGRAPH SUGGESTING THAT HE BROKE COVID19 RULES— Minister Thulas Nxesi (@NxesiThulas) January 1, 2021
I would like to put it on record that the picture was taken on 31 December 2017 during a private social gathering with friends. pic.twitter.com/SCgG4Q8ACg
More from Local
Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie
Police in the Free State arrested a man for transporting liquor in the early hours of New Year's Day during the adjusted Level 3 regulations.Read More
'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online
Pictures showing the arrest of early morning bathers in Plettenberg Bay this week have sparked a heated debate online.Read More
Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss
Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky says the practice of traffic officers using unmarked vehicles to trap motorists must be stopped.Read More
Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete
Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province hit an all-time high.Read More
'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'
You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spokesperson.Read More
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)
CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.Read More
We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says schools will reopen as planned in January 2021, despite the rise in Covid-19 infections among teachers.Read More
Meet 91-year-old Beatrice Wiid – beautiful human building homes, changing lives
"I’m at my end, but others will take over," says the wildly inspirational Wiid. "Community starts with the house."Read More
Neighbourhood watches need new permits to patrol during curfew hours - MEC Fritz
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has confirmed that accredited neighbourhood watches may patrol under the new set of Level 3 regulations.Read More
More than 3,300 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Western Cape
The Western Cape's Covid-19 second wave has led to higher active cases, hospitalisations, and daily deaths than experienced at the peak of the first wave.Read More