Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie
The 23-year-old man was caught by police in the Free Sate town of Harrismith after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.
The suspect was transporting booze in a funeral parlour vehicle.
The vehicle was searched and liquor to the valued of R5000 was confiscated, according to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.
"The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and detained for transporting liquor during adjusted Level 3 Regulations. He will appear before the Harrismith Magistrates’ court charged under the Disaster Management Act", Makhele said in a statement.
Under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations, the sale, distribution, and transport of alcohol has been banned.
#sapsFS Suspect (23) was arrested for the transportation of liquor in a vehicle belonging to a funeral parlour, in contravention of the level 3 regulations. Liquor to the value of R5000 was confiscated. #COVID19 #StaySafe SWhttps://t.co/rp5VgMPY9J pic.twitter.com/F0VL5pj551— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 2, 2021
More from Local
Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested
The Police Ministry has responded to an old video of Minister Bheki Cele which was falsely shared on social media over New Year's Eve.Read More
'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online
Pictures showing the arrest of early morning bathers in Plettenberg Bay this week have sparked a heated debate online.Read More
Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss
Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky says the practice of traffic officers using unmarked vehicles to trap motorists must be stopped.Read More
Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete
Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province hit an all-time high.Read More
'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'
You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spokesperson.Read More
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)
CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.Read More
We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says schools will reopen as planned in January 2021, despite the rise in Covid-19 infections among teachers.Read More
Meet 91-year-old Beatrice Wiid – beautiful human building homes, changing lives
"I’m at my end, but others will take over," says the wildly inspirational Wiid. "Community starts with the house."Read More
Neighbourhood watches need new permits to patrol during curfew hours - MEC Fritz
Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has confirmed that accredited neighbourhood watches may patrol under the new set of Level 3 regulations.Read More
More than 3,300 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Western Cape
The Western Cape's Covid-19 second wave has led to higher active cases, hospitalisations, and daily deaths than experienced at the peak of the first wave.Read More