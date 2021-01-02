Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie





The 23-year-old man was caught by police in the Free Sate town of Harrismith after receiving a tip-off from members of the public.

The suspect was transporting booze in a funeral parlour vehicle.

The vehicle was searched and liquor to the valued of R5000 was confiscated, according to Free State police spokesperson Brigadier Motantsi Makhele.

"The 23-year-old suspect was arrested and detained for transporting liquor during adjusted Level 3 Regulations. He will appear before the Harrismith Magistrates’ court charged under the Disaster Management Act", Makhele said in a statement.

Under the adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations, the sale, distribution, and transport of alcohol has been banned.