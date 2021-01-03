Two kite surfers arrested on Blouberg Beach but locals are 'generally compliant'
Two kite surfers were arrested along Bloubergstrand Beach near Table View on New Year's Day for defying the Level 3 regulations.
"They refused to comply with the SAPS instruction to leave the beach", says Cape Town law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason.
Beaches across the Mother City have been closed since Tuesday 29 December 2020 after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced tougher restrictions to combat the Covid-19 second wave.
According to Dyason, the majority of Capetonians have been obeying the beach ban. However, he says there are a selfish few who have contravened the restrictions.
He warns that the national government could extend the beach closures in Cape Town if there is non-compliance.
There has been, in some cases, instances where people have been placed into custody because of non-compliance with the Covid-19 regulations.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Cape Town Law Enforcement
On the beaches, there has generally been very good compliance on the whole. There are a couple of people who will behave in a selfish manner... but generally, people have been compliant.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Cape Town Law Enforcement
Dyason says it has been much easier for officials to implement the annual festive season safety plan because of the beach ban, 9pm curfew and ban on alcohol sales.
It's been quieter than usual... The other factor that played a role was the wind over this weekend.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Cape Town Law Enforcement
We were absolutely shocked going around and looking at the different beaches, places like Muizenberg Beach, Kalk Bay, Camps Bay, Hout Bay - all places that are traditionally buzzing with activity on this particular weekend - absolutely quiet.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Cape Town Law Enforcement
It's been a real eye-opener for us. History in the making. It has definitelyey made our job a whole lot easier.Wayne Dyason, Spokesperson - Cape Town Law Enforcement
Listen to Wayne Dyson on Weekend Breakfast with Zain Johnson:
