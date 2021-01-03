More than 50 Western Cape teachers have died of Covid-19, says WCED
A total of 73 WCED officials have died due to Covid-19, of which 56 are teaching staff. This is according to data as of Monday 28 December 2020.
Hundreds of teachers and support staff nationwide have died due to Covid-19 over the December period as the country grapples with a resurgence in infections and a new Covid-19 variant.
WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the recent teacher deaths reflect the rising Covid-19 fatality and infection rates across South Africa.
"We definitely don't foresee a spike as a result of schools being open and teachers being at school", she tells CapeTalk.
RELATED: We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG
Hammond says department officials are waiting to see what lockdown regulations will be in place when schools reopen later this month.
Teachers and school management teams are expected to return to classrooms on Monday 25 January 2021 in preparation for Wednesday 27 January when learners get back to school.
According to Hammond, the WCED will receive 11,000 classroom assistants from the national government as well as support from the department's existing substitute teacher register.
Provincial education officials are expected to have their hands full dealing with late school placements, revised education plans, and the impact of Covid-19 on classrooms.
We have prepared for the beginning of the school year... the big question is what [lockdown] level will we be on at that stage.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
As of the 28th of December, we've had 56 deaths of teaching staff that work in our schools, 9 non-teaching staff, and 8 office-based staff - that's 73 in total.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Even this morning we have heard of a colleague who lost his wife. It's very real for us in the department.Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:
More from Local
Dr. Cloete: Westen Cape officials expecting the Covid-19 peak this coming week
The Western Cape is expecting to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days, says provincial health department head Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
Two kite surfers arrested on Blouberg Beach but locals are 'generally compliant'
Law enforcement officials had a very quiet New Year's weekend in Cape Town, except for a few reports of Level 3 non-compliance.Read More
Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie
Police in the Free State arrested a man for transporting liquor in the early hours of New Year's Day during the adjusted Level 3 regulations.Read More
Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested
The Police Ministry has responded to an old video of Minister Bheki Cele which was falsely shared on social media over New Year's Eve.Read More
'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online
Pictures showing the arrest of early morning bathers in Plettenberg Bay this week have sparked a heated debate online.Read More
Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss
Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky says the practice of traffic officers using unmarked vehicles to trap motorists must be stopped.Read More
Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete
Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province hit an all-time high.Read More
'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'
You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spokesperson.Read More
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)
CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.Read More
We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says schools will reopen as planned in January 2021, despite the rise in Covid-19 infections among teachers.Read More