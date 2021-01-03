More than 50 Western Cape teachers have died of Covid-19, says WCED





A total of 73 WCED officials have died due to Covid-19, of which 56 are teaching staff. This is according to data as of Monday 28 December 2020.

Hundreds of teachers and support staff nationwide have died due to Covid-19 over the December period as the country grapples with a resurgence in infections and a new Covid-19 variant.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the recent teacher deaths reflect the rising Covid-19 fatality and infection rates across South Africa.

"We definitely don't foresee a spike as a result of schools being open and teachers being at school", she tells CapeTalk.

Hammond says department officials are waiting to see what lockdown regulations will be in place when schools reopen later this month.

Teachers and school management teams are expected to return to classrooms on Monday 25 January 2021 in preparation for Wednesday 27 January when learners get back to school.

According to Hammond, the WCED will receive 11,000 classroom assistants from the national government as well as support from the department's existing substitute teacher register.

Provincial education officials are expected to have their hands full dealing with late school placements, revised education plans, and the impact of Covid-19 on classrooms.

We have prepared for the beginning of the school year... the big question is what [lockdown] level will we be on at that stage. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

As of the 28th of December, we've had 56 deaths of teaching staff that work in our schools, 9 non-teaching staff, and 8 office-based staff - that's 73 in total. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Even this morning we have heard of a colleague who lost his wife. It's very real for us in the department. Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

