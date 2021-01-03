Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Dr. Cloete: Westen Cape officials expecting the Covid-19 peak this coming week The Western Cape is expecting to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days, says provincial health department... 3 January 2021 1:51 PM
More than 50 Western Cape teachers have died of Covid-19, says WCED The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it has done everything it can to prepare for the reopening of schools amid a Cov... 3 January 2021 12:02 PM
Two kite surfers arrested on Blouberg Beach but locals are 'generally compliant' Law enforcement officials had a very quiet New Year's weekend in Cape Town, except for a few reports of Level 3 non-compliance. 3 January 2021 10:28 AM
View all Local
Justice Zondo's almighty battle to get Jacob Zuma to testify heads to ConCourt "Witnesses before commissions of inquiry do not have the right to remain silent", says Lawson Naidoo (Casac). 29 December 2020 1:32 PM
Ramaphosa moves SA back to 'adjusted' Level 3 lockdown. These are the new rules President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will be placed under a new Level 3 lockdown from midnight until 15 Janua... 28 December 2020 8:43 PM
Winde calls for more Covid-19 curbs ahead of meeting with Ramaphosa and premiers Premier Alan Winde says he'll be asking for tighter Covid-19 restrictions when he meets with the President's Coordinating Council... 28 December 2020 11:00 AM
View all Politics
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
Eskom announces more load shedding The utility will implement Stage 2 rolling blackouts at 10:00 pm on Wednesday night up until 5:00 am on Thursday. 30 December 2020 9:34 AM
View all Business
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Tanning your anus – it’s good for you, claims some 'wellness influencers' "Perineum sunning" – tanning the area between the genitals and anus - is a thing. We kid you not. 29 December 2020 3:20 PM
'Sex can be awkward and messy and funny, but no-one talks about those bits' Writer Tiffany Mugo chats to CapeTalk about her new book Quirky Quick Guide to Having Great Sex 29 December 2020 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
CapeTalk's own Charlene le Roux takes over the airwaves with her music faves Traffic presenter by day, actress some of the time and DJ this weekend - join Charlene le Roux on a musical journey. 19 December 2020 1:15 PM
View all Entertainment
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC. 28 December 2020 3:16 PM
Banned: These countries have said no to SA flights due to new Covid-19 variant Last week scientists discovered a new variant of Covid-19 virus which they say is driving the current second wave in South Africa. 22 December 2020 8:02 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT). 31 December 2020 8:57 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

More than 50 Western Cape teachers have died of Covid-19, says WCED

3 January 2021 12:02 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
Back to School
Bronagh Hammond
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths
Covid-19 second wave peak
teacher deaths

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it has done everything it can to prepare for the reopening of schools amid a Covid-19 second wave.

A total of 73 WCED officials have died due to Covid-19, of which 56 are teaching staff. This is according to data as of Monday 28 December 2020.

Hundreds of teachers and support staff nationwide have died due to Covid-19 over the December period as the country grapples with a resurgence in infections and a new Covid-19 variant.

WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond says the recent teacher deaths reflect the rising Covid-19 fatality and infection rates across South Africa.

"We definitely don't foresee a spike as a result of schools being open and teachers being at school", she tells CapeTalk.

RELATED: We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG

Hammond says department officials are waiting to see what lockdown regulations will be in place when schools reopen later this month.

Teachers and school management teams are expected to return to classrooms on Monday 25 January 2021 in preparation for Wednesday 27 January when learners get back to school.

According to Hammond, the WCED will receive 11,000 classroom assistants from the national government as well as support from the department's existing substitute teacher register.

Provincial education officials are expected to have their hands full dealing with late school placements, revised education plans, and the impact of Covid-19 on classrooms.

We have prepared for the beginning of the school year... the big question is what [lockdown] level will we be on at that stage.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

As of the 28th of December, we've had 56 deaths of teaching staff that work in our schools, 9 non-teaching staff, and 8 office-based staff - that's 73 in total.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Even this morning we have heard of a colleague who lost his wife. It's very real for us in the department.

Bronagh Hammond, WCED spokesperson

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast:


3 January 2021 12:02 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
WCED
Back to School
Bronagh Hammond
Western Cape Covid-19 deaths
Covid-19 second wave peak
teacher deaths

More from Local

hospital oxygen mask anesthesia nurse doctor medical team icu covid-19 123rf

Dr. Cloete: Westen Cape officials expecting the Covid-19 peak this coming week

3 January 2021 1:51 PM

The Western Cape is expecting to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days, says provincial health department head Dr. Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kite surfers in Cape Town Blouberg beach Bloubergstrand

Two kite surfers arrested on Blouberg Beach but locals are 'generally compliant'

3 January 2021 10:28 AM

Law enforcement officials had a very quiet New Year's weekend in Cape Town, except for a few reports of Level 3 non-compliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

saps-beer-bust-bakkiejpg

Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie

2 January 2021 3:47 PM

Police in the Free State arrested a man for transporting liquor in the early hours of New Year's Day during the adjusted Level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister Bheki Cele fake news misinformation video

Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested

2 January 2021 3:15 PM

The Police Ministry has responded to an old video of Minister Bheki Cele which was falsely shared on social media over New Year's Eve.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

plett-beach-arrest-tweet-picpng

'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online

2 January 2021 12:04 PM

Pictures showing the arrest of early morning bathers in Plettenberg Bay this week have sparked a heated debate online.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

130813trafficofficer.jpg

Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss

2 January 2021 10:48 AM

Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky says the practice of traffic officers using unmarked vehicles to trap motorists must be stopped.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190607 EMS paramedic

Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete

31 December 2020 4:31 PM

Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province hit an all-time high.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190607 EMS Ambulance crime scene murder Generic 015

'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'

31 December 2020 2:30 PM

You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spokesperson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)

31 December 2020 1:55 PM

CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

chalk-board-classroom-class-desk-teacher-school-education-learnering-123rf

We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG

31 December 2020 1:45 PM

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says schools will reopen as planned in January 2021, despite the rise in Covid-19 infections among teachers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Dr. Cloete: Westen Cape officials expecting the Covid-19 peak this coming week

Local

Two kite surfers arrested on Blouberg Beach but locals are 'generally compliant'

Local

Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss

Local

EWN Highlights

Lesotho police find 7 bodies in Mohokare River in almost two weeks

3 January 2021 3:07 PM

WC education dept ready to kick off academic year as planned

3 January 2021 2:13 PM

Still no arrests after Mpumalanga govt official killed

3 January 2021 1:49 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA