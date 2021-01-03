Dr. Cloete: Western Cape officials expecting the Covid-19 peak this coming week
According to Dr. Cloete, the Covid-19 peak is expected to take place from Thursday 7 January 2021 and may last until Thursday 14 January before seeing a drop in infections.
Health authorities have prepared by reserving emergency centres for Covid-19 hospitalisations and life-threatening emergencies, bringing additional bed capacity online, recruiting extra staff and securing oxygen and PPE supplies.
RELATED: More than 3,300 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Western Cape
We are expecting the peak to be during this coming week. We've always worked towards the 7th of January and possibly going into the second week, from the 7th to the 13th or 14th.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The system has been running like clockwork for the last 15 days... It's all hands on deck to make sure that we have readiness.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
RELATED: Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete
As Covid-19 cases approach a peak in the province, Dr. Cloete says there has also been a rise in infections among healthcare personnel and essential workers.
Ambulance crews have faced an extreme amount of pressure with more emergency calls and fewer drivers on duty due to the coronavirus.
They've also had to implement a strategy for the admission and transfer of Covid-19 patients between facilities, Dr. Cloete explains.
RELATED: VIDEO: EMS crews in Khayelitsha kneel in prayer before braving Covid frontline
The big part of the impact on the healthcare system - which has now been sustained for the last four to six weeks - is that as the Covid-19 second wave moves towards its peak, it's also the time where Covid-19 infections peak in healthcare workers.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
More and more ambulance drivers also became infected, both private and public, together with healthcare workers generally, police, and other essential service workers.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Our ambulance drivers didn't only have to face the burden of having to pick up more people... It's also that they are fewer of them that can report for duty because many of their colleagues are ill and have to be isolated.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
The ambulance crews have done phenomenal work. They have worked out a system to streamline the transport of patients for Covid-19 between facilities.Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health
Listen to the in-depth discussion with Dr. Keith Cloete on Weekend Breakfast:
More from Local
More than 50 Western Cape teachers have died of Covid-19, says WCED
The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) says it has done everything it can to prepare for the reopening of schools amid a Covid-19 second wave.Read More
Two kite surfers arrested on Blouberg Beach but locals are 'generally compliant'
Law enforcement officials had a very quiet New Year's weekend in Cape Town, except for a few reports of Level 3 non-compliance.Read More
Free State police arrest man for transporting booze in funeral parlour bakkie
Police in the Free State arrested a man for transporting liquor in the early hours of New Year's Day during the adjusted Level 3 regulations.Read More
Police Ministry says Cele video was not taken during Level 3 NYE as suggested
The Police Ministry has responded to an old video of Minister Bheki Cele which was falsely shared on social media over New Year's Eve.Read More
'It's an emotive issue' - Pictures of Plett beach arrests cause a stir online
Pictures showing the arrest of early morning bathers in Plettenberg Bay this week have sparked a heated debate online.Read More
Cops in unmarked cars are 'baiting' motorists. It needs to end, says JPSA boss
Justice Project SA chair Howard Dembovsky says the practice of traffic officers using unmarked vehicles to trap motorists must be stopped.Read More
Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete
Some private hospitals in the Western Cape are diverting patients to other facilities as Covid-19 hospitalisations in the province hit an all-time high.Read More
'Police may not arrest you, but you can be fined or summoned to appear in court'
You may not spend the night in a holding cell for defying Covid-19 regulations, but the police do have other options says SAPS spokesperson.Read More
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)
CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.Read More
We're confident that we will reopen schools, says Education DG
The Department of Basic Education (DBE) says schools will reopen as planned in January 2021, despite the rise in Covid-19 infections among teachers.Read More