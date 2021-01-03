Dr. Cloete: Western Cape officials expecting the Covid-19 peak this coming week





According to Dr. Cloete, the Covid-19 peak is expected to take place from Thursday 7 January 2021 and may last until Thursday 14 January before seeing a drop in infections.

Health authorities have prepared by reserving emergency centres for Covid-19 hospitalisations and life-threatening emergencies, bringing additional bed capacity online, recruiting extra staff and securing oxygen and PPE supplies.

RELATED: More than 3,300 people hospitalised with Covid-19 in the Western Cape

We are expecting the peak to be during this coming week. We've always worked towards the 7th of January and possibly going into the second week, from the 7th to the 13th or 14th. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The system has been running like clockwork for the last 15 days... It's all hands on deck to make sure that we have readiness. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

RELATED: Packed private hospitals diverting patients amid 'extreme pressure' - Dr. Cloete

As Covid-19 cases approach a peak in the province, Dr. Cloete says there has also been a rise in infections among healthcare personnel and essential workers.

Ambulance crews have faced an extreme amount of pressure with more emergency calls and fewer drivers on duty due to the coronavirus.

They've also had to implement a strategy for the admission and transfer of Covid-19 patients between facilities, Dr. Cloete explains.

RELATED: VIDEO: EMS crews in Khayelitsha kneel in prayer before braving Covid frontline

The big part of the impact on the healthcare system - which has now been sustained for the last four to six weeks - is that as the Covid-19 second wave moves towards its peak, it's also the time where Covid-19 infections peak in healthcare workers. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

More and more ambulance drivers also became infected, both private and public, together with healthcare workers generally, police, and other essential service workers. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Our ambulance drivers didn't only have to face the burden of having to pick up more people... It's also that they are fewer of them that can report for duty because many of their colleagues are ill and have to be isolated. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The ambulance crews have done phenomenal work. They have worked out a system to streamline the transport of patients for Covid-19 between facilities. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Listen to the in-depth discussion with Dr. Keith Cloete on Weekend Breakfast: