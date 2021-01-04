Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open





Which parks are open and which ones are closed?

Much confusion still reigns, a week after South Africa went into adjusted level-three lockdown.

Parks with access control remain open to the public.

One popular example is the Green Point Urban Park, which allows a limited number of people inside.

Every day, CapeTalk gets calls from listeners who complain that officials have told them to the leave the park they were at.

Refilwe Moloto asked the City’s Zahid Badroodien (Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health) to clear the confusion.

The regulations are very clear in terms of us being classified a hotspot… Our public parks and recreational facilities are closed… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Where access control exists… those parks are exempted. Some examples include Maynardville, Arderne Gardens, the Company's Garden, the Urban Park – our bigger parks with there’s a full fence around the facility; they will remain open… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Community parks without fences are, technically, closed. But it’s, obviously, hard to enforce in communities where these are the only recreational spaces… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

If you’re not walking around with the regulations in your bag to rectify a misunderstanding; it’s going to be hard to persuade a police officer… reach out to your councillor… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

There is only another week left over… depending on the numbers… Zahid Badroodien, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

