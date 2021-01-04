Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete





The Western Cape is expected to hit the peak of the Covid-19 second wave in the next few days, according to provincial health department head Dr. Keith Cloete.

There are roughly 39,000 active cases of the coronavirus in the province.

Approximately 3,290 patients have been admitted to hospital, of which 2,052 are in the public sector and 1,238 in the private sector.

Dr. Cloete says health officials have added more hospital bed capacity to deal with admissions this week.

However, he explains to CapeTalk that the rapid increase of new Covid-19 cases and deaths is already stabilising.

The most frantic part of moving towards a peak is the phase of acceleration rather than the peak itself. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

The accelerated part of moving towards the peak of the curve is when you have a rapid increase of new cases and a rapid increase of new deaths. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

We probably had that rapid acceleration phase about 7 to 10 days ago. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

When you move to the peak, it's already a slowing of the daily increase. We've experienced the slowing of the daily increase already over the last 7 days. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

It's already a relatively calmer situation. It's not calm. It's extremely pressured and extremely hard for healthcare workers, but the relative daily increase has started decreasing. Dr Keith Cloete, Head of Department - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr. Cloete says the Western Cape will be equipped to distribute and administer any future Covid-19 vaccine using established health infratuctre and networks.

This comes after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize briefed the nation on Sunday night on the government's vaccine strategy.

Listen to Dr. Cloete in conversation with Jeremy Van Wyk: