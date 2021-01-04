'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'
You will not be able to import a Covid-19 vaccine for yourself and your family, no matter how much money you are willing to pay, according to Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General at the Department of Health.
The entire country will get their vaccines from his department, says Pillay.
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday briefed the nation on the government’s progress in securing vaccines.
Mkhize is aiming to start South Africa's vaccination programme next month.
The government aims to vaccinate 67% of the population, about 40 million people.
The entire rich world and some countries less developed than South Africa have already started vaccinating their populations against Covid-19.
The end of the pandemic is close in vaccination frontrunner Israel, where about 12% of the entire population have already received their shots.
Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.
We’ve been asking for this plan since November… There’s a sense that there was an unwitting hiatus in activity, although the department says they’ve been busy behind the scenes… We lost time…Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Healthcare workers must be in the front of the line… an urgent priority for the country.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
We should’ve tried everything at our disposal [to get early access to vaccines] … We’ve known for months that there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines across the world.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
We have no choice but to pull this [mass vaccination] together… as soon as possible.Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
We need the involvement of many sectors… it’s absolutely key… it’s not going to be done through health facilities alone… Coca Cola can distribute their products to every part of Africa! Bring in the private sector, and make sure the community and civil society is on boardDr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
They [people who believe conspiracy theories about vaccines] received vaccinations in childhood… it saves millions and millions of lives! Conspiracy theories… we have to ask ourselves what is at the base of these? Because the truth is vaccines save lives… It’s a gift!Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
