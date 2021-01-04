'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Indigenous group supports move to rename bird species carrying word 'Hottentot' Local bird conservation body BirdLife South Africa has been given the go-ahead to rename two birds, the Hottentot buttonquail and... 4 January 2021 6:03 PM
eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story News broadcaster eNCA has distanced itself from an imposter Facebook account claiming that President Cyril Ramaphosa will be annou... 4 January 2021 2:54 PM
John Maytham's travels: Paradise in a Time of Covid CapeTalk presenter John Maytham describes his time spent with lions, hyenas, leopards, and more of Southern Africa's wildlife. 4 January 2021 2:28 PM
View all Local
SA Covid-19 vaccine Feb rollout 'an optimistic expectation' - MAC's Prof Schoub Chair of Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 Prof Barry Schoub says February rollout start date is still unclear. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
Holiday road traffic home lower than usual, provincial road deaths halved W Cape Dept of Transport communications head Jandre Bakker estimates 25% lower volumes on already lower projections. 4 January 2021 12:58 PM
Covid-19 vaccine bilateral negotiations began in September 2020 - Health Dept Health Dept Deputy Director-General, Dr Anban Pillay says the vaccine rollout will piggyback on SA's existing vaccine structure. 4 January 2021 7:17 AM
View all Politics
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
Hyundai Atos is the best 'cheap' new car you can buy in SA – motoring expert The Hyundai Atos drives better than anything below R200 000 and it has airbags and ABS says motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 31 December 2020 9:59 AM
Black market booze trade already in full swing, says Liquor Traders Council The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) says the ban on alcohol sales will cost the industry jobs and increase illicit sales. 30 December 2020 12:08 PM
View all Business
It's confirmed. Fuel prices are going up this Wednesday - and here's by how much South African fuel prices are set to rise on Wednesday, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources has confirmed. 4 January 2021 2:17 PM
Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
2020 wasn't all doom and gloom - here are some good things that happened Good Things Guy's, Brent Lindique shares with Cape Talk some of his favorites good news stories from the past 12 months. 22 December 2020 2:19 PM
We should all try and be a little bit more authentic - Nina Hastie The SAFTA Award-nominated, writer, comedian, and actress joined Sara-Jayne King for the 'Saturday Profile' on Weekend Breakfast. 21 December 2020 12:24 PM
View all Entertainment
My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday Wearing a shirt that said, "Flat Mars Society", Thunberg trolled her detractors, saying, "I’m free at last!" 4 January 2021 3:15 PM
Donald Trump 'begs, demands, threatens' Georgia Republican to 'find' votes "This is extraordinary, even for Donald Trump," says former US diplomat J Brooks Spector. 4 January 2021 1:03 PM
'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK' A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley. 30 December 2020 11:31 AM
View all World
Mozambique and Zimbabwe – still reeling from Idai - brace for Cyclone Chalane The countries have not yet recovered from last year’s Cyclone Idai, the world’s second-deadliest ever, says Idrisse Bhai. 30 December 2020 2:17 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Local is lekker at the V&A Waterfront’s new food destination, Makers Landing Makers Landing tells the story of us – the story and flavour of South Africa. 9 December 2020 10:04 AM
View all Africa
Should you buy Bitcoin right now? A handy 3-point checklist… You may be missing out on riches beyond your wildest dreams. Or not. Here’s a 3-point checklist to guide your decision. 4 January 2021 2:31 PM
'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines' "The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker. 4 January 2021 11:25 AM
It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant) CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process. 31 December 2020 1:55 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Goverment has known for months there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines'

4 January 2021 11:25 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Vaccination
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Linda-Gail Bekker
Covid-19 vaccination

"The government should have tried everything in its power to get early access to vaccines," says Dr Linda-Gail Bekker.

You will not be able to import a Covid-19 vaccine for yourself and your family, no matter how much money you are willing to pay, according to Dr Anban Pillay, Deputy Director General at the Department of Health.

The entire country will get their vaccines from his department, says Pillay.

© goodluz/123rf.com

Related articles published today (Monday, 4 January):

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize on Sunday briefed the nation on the government’s progress in securing vaccines.

Mkhize is aiming to start South Africa's vaccination programme next month.

The government aims to vaccinate 67% of the population, about 40 million people.

The entire rich world and some countries less developed than South Africa have already started vaccinating their populations against Covid-19.

The end of the pandemic is close in vaccination frontrunner Israel, where about 12% of the entire population have already received their shots.

Jeremy van Wyk interviewed Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation.

We’ve been asking for this plan since November… There’s a sense that there was an unwitting hiatus in activity, although the department says they’ve been busy behind the scenes… We lost time…

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Healthcare workers must be in the front of the line… an urgent priority for the country.

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

We should’ve tried everything at our disposal [to get early access to vaccines] … We’ve known for months that there was going to be a bunfight for vaccines across the world.

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

We have no choice but to pull this [mass vaccination] together… as soon as possible.

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

We need the involvement of many sectors… it’s absolutely key… it’s not going to be done through health facilities alone… Coca Cola can distribute their products to every part of Africa! Bring in the private sector, and make sure the community and civil society is on board

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

They [people who believe conspiracy theories about vaccines] received vaccinations in childhood… it saves millions and millions of lives! Conspiracy theories… we have to ask ourselves what is at the base of these? Because the truth is vaccines save lives… It’s a gift!

Dr Linda-Gail Bekker, Deputy Director at Desmond Tutu HIV Foundation

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


4 January 2021 11:25 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Zweli Mkhize
Vaccination
Kieno Kammies
The Kieno Kammies Show
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Linda-Gail Bekker
Covid-19 vaccination

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Outdoor yoga park teenager surgica face mask outdoors 123rf

Cops vigorously enforce park closures – here’s which ones are actually open

4 January 2021 9:19 AM

Confusion still reigns, but it's important to get clarity because the police are taking this one seriously it seems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctor vaccine elderly woman senior covid-19 vaccine vaccinate 123rf

It feels good to help – Helen Gibbs (56-year-old vaccine trial participant)

31 December 2020 1:55 PM

CapeTalk listener and vaccine trial volunteer Helen Gibbs gives John Maytham a call to share her experience of the process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Senior old woman with daughter surgical face masks at home 123rf

You may not visit friends or family right now – legal opinion

31 December 2020 8:57 AM

Under level-3 you may only leave your house for certain reasons - they do not include social visits, says Prof Cathy Powell (UCT).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Orange prison overalls 123rf

'Convicted prisoners must be prioritised for vaccination. Some must be released'

30 December 2020 1:05 PM

Prisoners must get their vaccines before most of the rest of us and releasing some of them must be considered, says Clare Ballard.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

'Covid-19 worst-case scenario now playing out in the UK'

30 December 2020 11:31 AM

A new day, a new infection record. The country seems to be losing its grip, laments UK correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Toddler child vaccination pediatrician doctor vaccine Covid-19 vaccinate 123rf

'Remaining unvaccinated against Covid-19 carries heavy ethical implications'

30 December 2020 9:16 AM

Professor Anton van Niekerk (Centre for Applied Ethics at SU) on the moral implications of choosing to remain unvaccinated.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

restaurant-interior-table-fine-dining-wine-glass-cutlery-booking-food-meal-123rf

Government acted too late and now we're suffering says restaurant industry

29 December 2020 10:11 AM

The Restaurant Association's Wendy Alberts gives her reaction to the Level 3 lockdown regulations announced on Monday evening.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK Britain flag British covid-19 test 123rf

Covid-19: UK hospitals overwhelmed. Some treating patients in ambulance bays

28 December 2020 3:16 PM

On Sunday, at one hospital in London, ambulance crews waited for six hours to hand over patients, reported the BBC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students at school masks protection coronavirus covid-19 education 123rf

Covid-19: Should schools rather remain closed come 27 January?

28 December 2020 1:43 PM

Will it be safe (enough) to return? Lester Kiewit interviews Basil Manuel (National Professional Teachers' Organisation of SA).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

restaurantjpg

[WATCH] Patron asks for social distancing - restaurant owner goes ballistic

28 December 2020 12:19 PM

"My wife asked that we’d like to adhere to social distancing. He started ranting and raving; using profanities," said Arthur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

My evil handlers can no longer control me! - Greta Thunberg on her 18th birthday

World

eNCA warns about fake Facebook account peddling bogus 'Level 5' story

Local

Covid-19 peak: Worst of rapid increases already over in the WC, says Dr. Cloete

Local

EWN Highlights

Kenya reopens schools after 10-month virus closure

4 January 2021 8:05 PM

Suspect in murder of EC cop to appear in court tomorrow

4 January 2021 7:27 PM

‘We’re all in this together’: Prof Schoub appeals for support over vaccine

4 January 2021 6:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA