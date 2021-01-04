Family of missing Matthew Ohlsson still searching for answers almost 24 years on
Nine-year-old Matthew Ohlsson disappeared outside his Mitchells Plain home on 24 March 1997.
It was a Monday - the first day of the Easter school holidays - and Matthew went outside to bring in the dustbin, but he never returned.
Senior broadcast journalist and producer Catherine Rice has spent time with the Ohlsson family, who are still desperate for answers.
In a new podcast series for News24, Rice delves into the disappearance of the young boy nearly 24 years ago.
Matthew vanished without a trace at a time when many children were going missing on the Cape Flats.
According to Rice, the police did not search any of the neighbouring homes in the cul-de-sac, nor did they search the Ohlsson family home.
At the time of his disappearance, Matthew was dressed in his underwear and a top. Rice says it's unlikely that he ran away.
It's also unlikely that he was kidnapped by a stranger because there were many other children playing in the streets.
There's absolutely no way that child could have been abducted in broad daylight... I believe he must have gone with somebody he knew or he must have been lured somehow... There were people in the streets, yet nobody saw anything.Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24
Rice, a veteran crime and investigative journalist, first met the Ohlsson family in 1999 when she worked as a reporter for CapeTalk.
She says the family was always vocal about their case. Police, on the other hand, have been reluctant to speak to the media.
News24 asked police for comment, but they refused to grant an interview.
If Matthew was alive, he would be 32 years old.
There was a spate of children that went missing around the time. In fact, CapeTalk covered all those cases.Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24
The Ohlsson family was incredibly vocal about their case. And every time a child disappeared - there were many children disappearing on the Cape Flats at that time - they would come forward and try to highlight their case.Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24
They've moved from the house they lived in when Matthew disappeared, but they took me back to that home.Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24
Michelle Ohlsson is an incredibly strong woman but she has been plagued by this fear and this not knowing for so many years.Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24
She's tried to hire private investigators. She's tried to follow up with police as much as she can. Investigative officers have changed over the years. Although a cold case will never be closed, there certainly isn't that search of urgency that there was right at the beginning.Catherine Rice, Podcast producer - Media24
Listen to Catherine Rice on CapeTalk (apologies for poor audio quality):
